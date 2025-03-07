Kenya to Debut in Cannes Young Lions Competition With Safaricom, Tusker Partnership

Nairobi — Kenya is set to make history by hosting its first-ever local edition of the prestigious Cannes Young Lions competition, giving young creatives a chance to compete on the global stage at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France.

This milestone will see six of Kenya's top young creatives represent the country at the world's premier advertising and creativity festival, competing against emerging global talent.

Additionally, one student will attend the Roger Hatchuel Student Academy, further fostering the next generation of industry leaders.

As Title Sponsor, Safaricom is playing a pivotal role in enabling this initiative, reinforcing its commitment to investing in Kenyan talent, digital transformation, and the creative economy.

*"Creativity and innovation are at the heart of Kenya's future. Through our partnership with Young Lions Kenya, we are proud to give young creatives the platform to showcase their talent on the world's biggest stage," said Dr. Peter Ndegwa (CBS), CEO, Safaricom.

Tusker, Kenya's most iconic alcoholic beverage brand, has also joined as a **key partner**, continuing its legacy of championing culture, creativity, and innovation.

"Tusker has always been at the heart of Kenya's creative and cultural evolution. We are proud to empower young creatives and take their talent to the global stage,"* said Mark Ocitti, Managing Director, Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL).

The launch of Young Lions Kenya marks a significant step in elevating local talent and positioning Kenya as a global creative powerhouse.

"Kenyan creativity has been making waves globally, but this is the first time we have an official pathway to nurture and showcase our best young talent. This is more than a competition--it's a launchpad for Kenya's creative future,"* said Alemu Emuron, Chief Creative Officer, The Quollective & Official Festival Representative of Cannes Lions in Kenya.

Young Lions Kenya reflects the growing strength of the country's creative economy, with industry leaders committed to **nurturing young talent, fostering innovation, and placing Kenya on the global creative map**.

"Young Lions Kenya represents the kind of bold, future-focused investment that will shape the next generation of creative leaders. This is just the beginning, and we can't wait to see what our young creatives will achieve,"* said Serah Katusia, CEO, Belva Digital.

This initiative sets the stage for a new era of opportunities, ensuring Kenyan talent gets the recognition and global platform it deserves.