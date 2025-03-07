Kenya: Ruto Promises Inclusivity in Governance Under UDA-ODM Deal

Nairobi — President William Ruto has promised inclusivity in governance under UDA-ODM deal.

Ruto who spoke during the signing of a deal with ODM leader Raila Odinga asserted that government seeks to sustain economic reforms including debt audit.

This agreement aims to advance proposed reforms under the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) framework.

The signing ceremony followed a pivotal UDA parliamentary group meeting at State House, Nairobi, where legislators ratified the joint framework with ODM.

During the meeting, President Ruto lauded the agreement, emphasizing its significance as a commitment to national unity and a collaborative approach to governance.

The collaboration between UDA and ODM marks a significant shift in Kenya's political landscape, bringing together leaders from diverse political backgrounds to work towards common goals.

This alliance is expected to streamline legislative processes and enhance the effectiveness of government initiatives.

As part of the ongoing efforts to promote inclusivity, President Ruto has also engaged opposition leaders in dialogue, seeking to address key national issues collaboratively.

This unprecedented cooperation between President Ruto and Raila Odinga has elicited mixed reactions across the political spectrum.

While some view it as a positive step towards political stability and inclusive governance, others express concerns about its implications for the traditional role of opposition parties in holding the government accountable.

Earlier,ODM chairperson Gladys Wanga has hailed the unity deal between President William Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga as a historic pact for the youth, women, and marginalized communities.

She emphasized that national unity is a shared responsibility.

"The unity and stability of this country, and its prosperity, is not the responsibility of a few. It's the responsibility of all of us as a nation," she said.