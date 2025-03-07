Liberia: Between the Lines of President Trump's Speech On USAID Funding to Liberia

opinion

Liberia has found itself at the center of a narrative pushed by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk regarding the role of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). In his address to Congress last night, the US President highlighted the $1.5 million USAID spent on election monitoring in Liberia. As a government official watching from my home in Monrovia, his statement compounded the concern and disappointment I had already felt at how our nation has been portrayed in various social media posts from Trump and Musk.

Before last night, President Trump and Mr. Musk had raised questions about the $17M and $1.5M USAID had spent on various programs in Liberia. Their aim was to highlight corruption within USAID -- alleged kickbacks paid to politically influential Americans through the American companies that received these monies -- to justify the Trump Administration's efforts to dismantle the agency.

The many who do not fully understand how US foreign assistance works might think these monies were given to the Liberian Government to spend on its people. Not so! U.S. funding in Liberia DOES NOT flow through our national budget. Rather, it is often channeled through companies based in Washington, D.C., Virginia, or Maryland, many of which directly implement various programs through their offices here in Liberia!

During my tenure as Minister of Planning and later as Minister of Finance and Development Planning, my team and I advocated for a more integrated approach to development assistance -- for USAID and other development partners. Our aim was to build local capacity to deliver services and limit our dependency on external personnel. The desired outcome was to reduce the amount of USAID's American partners and other international firms operating in Liberia and allow Liberians to implement those projects. The Americans said that would be against their laws.

While we faced serious challenges in these negotiations, we were able to secure a $500,000 reimbursement for health sector spending, which was audited and deemed corruption-free under the Fixed Amount Reimbursement Agreement (FARA). This experience highlights the complexities of international assistance and the need for our government to pursue innovative, collaborative solutions that empower our people to fulfill our national priorities.

Furthermore, while I am delighted to see President Trump expose alleged corruption in USAID's delivery of US foreign assistance, his constant reference to Liberia gives the misleading impression that we have received exorbitant amounts from the United States Government. In fact, Liberia has historically received much smaller assistance envelopes than other countries, most of whom have lousy governance and human rights records.

According to data from the U.S. government, the United States allocated $68 billion for international aid in 2023. This figure reflects a comprehensive distribution of funds across various departments and agencies, with USAID playing a significant role by managing over 60% of the total expenditure, amounting to approximately $42 billion. USAID disbursed substantial aid to Africa in its efforts, with Ethiopia receiving the largest share at over $1.7 billion.

This allocation comes in the context of complex human rights abuses in Ethiopia, as the U.S. Secretary of State's 2023 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices noted concerns regarding reported war crimes committed by the Ethiopian Defense Forces and various forces during the conflict in northern Ethiopia. I stand to be corrected, but I don't think President Trump and Mr. Musk have mentioned Ethiopia much in arguing for their policy on USAID.

In addition to Ethiopia, the other nations that received the highest support from USAID were Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Nigeria, Kenya, South Sudan, Uganda, Mozambique, Tanzania, South Africa, Zambia, and Malawi. Each received contributions exceeding $400 million in 2023. Liberia was number 51 on the list, receiving $159.8 million, as the Institute for Security Studies highlighted.

Don't get me wrong. USD 1.5 million is a lot of money for election monitoring in my small country, for which we are grateful to American taxpayers. Still, the amount is dwarfed by USAID spending in the other countries listed above, which have lousy governance, high rates of corruption, and some of the worst human rights records in the world.

Liberia, even with its flaws in public financial management like the US, as we are discovering, doesn't deserve this level of global humiliation for money that US companies allegedly spent in Liberia. Despite struggling to significantly reduce corruption due to a lack of political will, Liberia scored far better than DRC, Mozambique, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, and Uganda on last year's Transparency International Corruption Index (CPI). Liberia doesn't deserve the public humiliation.

To compensate for the public humiliation and potential reputational harm to our country, we must demand full accountability for how the Americans have used USAID funds in Liberia. They owe this not only to American taxpayers but also to the Liberian people, who are now the victims of ongoing public scorn. We owe it to our country and our "traditional" bilateral relationship. The Executive Branch should muster the courage to engage the US Embassy on this matter constructively.

We are an imperfect Republic still struggling with self-discovery and working to correct the structural deficiencies occasioned by our founding, culture, and divisive politics. Nevertheless, we don't deserve to be treated like a pariah when our efforts to be a credible state are far better than the largest recipients of US foreign assistance. We also do not deserve to be gaslighted by our "traditional ally" and told we were not functional enough to receive the magnitude of support we needed to advance. This is not how you treat your friends.

Amara M. Konneh is Senator for Gbarpolu County, Liberia and the country's former Minister of Finance and Development Planning.