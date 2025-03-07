Kenya: Raila Says Uda-ODM Pact Not a Coalition

Nairobi — Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga says the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the United Democratic Alliance is not a coalition.

Speaking after the signing of the framework, Odinga indicated that the success of the agreement might open the door for talks about a possible merger.

He pointed out that the agreement was aimed at addressing the prevailing political, social, and economic challenges in the country.

"Today, you have signed a memorandum of understanding between the Orange Democratic Movement and the United Democratic Alliance. The key goal of the MoU is to help ease the prevailing tensions in the country, console the population, alleviate their suffering, and move the country forward by addressing the critical social, political, and economic issues our people are grappling with today," he stated.

He emphasized that as leaders of the country's largest political parties, they had chosen to build a stable nation rather than merely engage in political fights.

"They say any madman can kick down a barn, but it takes a good carpenter to build one. We have agreed to help build a barn for our country, rather than merely kick down what we have," he said.

Odinga highlighted that the two parties would use their influence to create a broad-based and inclusive platform to address Kenya's pressing challenges.

"We've agreed to use our parties as a broad platform, bringing together various voices, opinions, and concerns to address the critical challenges facing the country through a formation that is truly national and inclusive in outlook," he stated.

Among the key issues prioritized in the MoU is youth unemployment, which Odinga said had led to frustration and vulnerability among young Kenyans.

"A core problem we agreed to prioritize is youth unemployment and the resulting hopelessness that has made them easy fodder in political contests in which there's nothing tangible for them," he noted.

He further emphasized that the agreement commits both parties to uphold the Constitution, rule of law, and respect for human rights, while also tackling corruption, poverty, inequality, and inefficiency in public institutions.

The ODM leader underscored the need to strengthen devolution as a means of ensuring equitable development across the country. He further revealed that the coalition would push for counties to receive not less than Sh450 billion in the 2025-2026 financial year.

"We commit to protect and to strengthen devolution as a machinery for ensuring a more inclusive development across the country. In this regard, we will be tabling a proposal that counties should get not less than Sh450 billion in the 2025-2026 financial year," Odinga stated.

He also reiterated the need for adequate funding of political parties, stating that they play a critical role in representing the aspirations of the people.

Further, Odinga said the MoU would provide a platform to revisit key constitutional provisions on leadership and integrity, corruption in public service, fundamental freedoms, and the preservation of the rule of law.

Odinga clarified that the MoU does not amount to the formation of a political coalition between ODM and UDA now. However, he noted that its successful implementation could lay the groundwork for a broader political alliance.

"We make it clear that the memorandum we have signed today does not define the formation of a political coalition between ODM and UDA. However, its successful implementation could inform the basis of steps toward the establishment of a broadly constitutive and progressive formation for a stable country in the future," he explained.

He called on Kenyans who desire a stable, inclusive, and progressive nation to support the initiative, urging leaders to put aside political grandstanding and work towards unity.

"We urge all Kenyans who are interested in having a stable, inclusive, and progressive country, devoid of grandstanding and alienation of whole communities and regions, to rally behind this formation in the interest of our nation," Odinga said.

The MoU, signed by both President William Ruto and Raila Odinga, is expected to lay the foundation for a new era of political collaboration aimed at national unity and economic transformation.