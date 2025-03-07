Somalia: Ethiopian Military Carry Out Rare Airstrikes Targeting Al-Shabaab in Somalia

Mogadishu — Ethiopian warplanes launched precision airstrikes on Friday against Al-Shabaab bases in Somalia's Middle Shabelle region, Somali Defense Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur said, marking a fresh offensive in the battle against the Al-Qaeda-linked militants.

The bombardment, involving missile strikes, targeted key positions held by the group in the volatile region, located north of the capital Mogadishu. Nur told the state TV the operation was conducted under the direct supervision of the Somali government, though no immediate casualty toll was available.

"The strikes were carried out with full coordination and approval from Somali authorities," Nur said. "This is part of our unwavering commitment to dismantle Al-Shabaab's network and restore peace."

The minister pointed to the Ankara Agreement, a security pact signed between Somalia and Ethiopia, as the backbone of their joint efforts. The deal, brokered in recent years with Turkey's mediation, facilitates military cooperation, intelligence sharing, and cross-border operations to combat the insurgency that has plagued Somalia for nearly two decades.

Friday's airstrikes come amid a broader push to bolster security ties between Mogadishu and Addis Ababa. Last month, Somalia approved the deployment of Ethiopian troops under the newly established African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), which replaces the previous AU mission, ATMIS.

However, local officials in the Middle Shabelle region said that Ethiopian ground forces have yet to engage in active operations in the area.

Middle Shabelle, a fertile agricultural region, has long been a hotspot for Al-Shabaab activity, with the group exploiting its proximity to Mogadishu to stage attacks and extort local communities. The militants have waged a bloody insurgency since 2007, seeking to overthrow Somalia's fragile, internationally backed government and impose a strict interpretation of Islamic law.

Ethiopia, a regional military powerhouse, has played a pivotal role in Somalia's fight against Al-Shabaab, contributing troops and air support since intervening in 2006. Its involvement has drawn both praise for stabilizing parts of the country and criticism over alleged civilian casualties--a charge Addis Ababa consistently denies.

Analysts see the deepening Somalia-Ethiopia alliance as a critical step toward curbing Al-Shabaab's influence. "This partnership could tip the balance if sustained," said Abdiwahab Sheikh, a Horn of Africa security expert based in Mogadishu. "But it hinges on consistent coordination and addressing local grievances to avoid alienating communities."

Residents of Jowhar, the regional capital of Middle Shabelle, reported hearing loud explosions early Friday. "The planes came low, and then we heard the blasts," said shopkeeper Halima Yusuf, 34. "We're used to fighting, but this felt different--more precise."

Somali officials have vowed to ramp up operations against Al-Shabaab ahead of the full AUSSOM rollout later this year. The mission, backed by the United Nations and funded by international donors, aims to secure key population centers and pave the way for Somali forces to assume greater control.

For now, the absence of casualty figures leaves the immediate impact of the airstrikes unclear. Al-Shabaab, which rarely comments on losses, has not issued a statement on the attack.

The Horn of Africa nation remains one of the world's most unstable, with Al-Shabaab controlling swathes of rural territory despite years of military campaigns. Friday's strikes signal that Ethiopia and Somalia are doubling down on their joint resolve to confront the persistent threat.