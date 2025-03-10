Zimbabwe: Dynamos Fail to Score Again As Rains Drench 'Renovated' Rufaro Stadium

HARARE Mayor Jacob Mafume Saturday came face to face with the shoddy renovations carried out at Rufaro Stadium by the Harare City Council, as persistent rains exposed the shortcomings of the imposing football facility.

The rains, which began in the first minute of the match between Herentals and Dynamos, reduced Rufaro Stadium's VIP enclosure--a section supposed to be the safest--to a swamp as water poured in heavily and without restraint.

Mafume and former deputy Mayor Kudzai Kadzombe were in attendance and witnessed the embarrassing scene.

On the pitch, the rains dampened the encounter, which ended in a goalless draw, with Dynamos failing to score in their second match of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign.

Dynamos' lack of a cutting edge was once again exposed, as the fading giants failed to capitalise on numerous chances created during the game.

In the first half, Dynamos created several opportunities, with Tellmore Pio guilty of missing a clear chance in the 22nd minute when it seemed easier to score than to miss.

Herentals, on the other hand, struggled to create meaningful chances, with their proprietor, Innocent Benza, contributing little to their attack.

After the half-time break, veteran striker Lot Chiwunga, who replaced Benza in the second half, provided the attacking impetus Herentals had been lacking, forcing a save from Dynamos goalkeeper Prince Tafiremutsa.

Dynamos continued to pile pressure on Herentals but were unable to find the back of the net.

Dynamos' coach, Lloyd Chigowe, acknowledged that his team had been the better side but lamented their failure to score as their Achilles' heel.

"Team building is a process, but I think in terms of clear-cut chances, we created them. In my opinion, we were the better side. Unfortunately, we could not put the ball in the net," said Chigowe.

With this result, Herentals remain unbeaten in the league, having beaten Telone 2-1 last weekend.

Herentals coach Paul Benza expressed satisfaction with the draw.

"It was a very difficult game. Dynamos came at us strongly in the first half. They had a lot of chances but failed to score, and we are very happy because, at the end of the day, we managed a clean sheet and a point," said Benza.