Zimbabwe: Marshall Munetsi Scores for Wolverhampton to Break Zimbabwe's 14-Year EPL Goal Jinx

9 March 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZIMBABWE senior men's soccer team, the Warriors vice-captain Marshall Munetsi Saturday evening scored his first English Premier League (EPL) goal for Wolverhampton Wanderers in a match that ended in a 1-1 draw.

Munetsi's goal was the first by a Zimbabwean player since 2011 when Benjani Mwaruwari last scored for Blackburn Rovers.

Wolves started slow in Saturday's match, giving Everton a chance to lead in the 33rd minute through Jack Harrison.

However, the visitors' lead was cancelled by Munetsi's strike seven minutes later, thanks to Jean Bellegarde who made a skillful run to eliminate two defenders before giving the Zimbabwean to finish off.

Coming back to the second half Munetsi was then substituted for Pablo Sarabia in the 46th minute as Wolves searched for a winning goal.

Despite making the change, Everton was more offensive as it created more chances, but Wolves remained resolute hence, they picked a point which is key as they battle for Premier League survival.

Munetsi's side is currently on position 16 with 23 points, 14 points ahead of bottom placed Southampton which is on position 20.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

