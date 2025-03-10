Malawi: JB's Political Bombshell - Mixed Reactions Over Her Criticism of Chakwera's Government

Former President Joyce Banda, popularly known as JB, has sparked debate following her exclusive interview on privately owned Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS), where she criticized the Chakwera-led administration for failing to manage the economy, leading to widespread suffering among Malawians.

During the interview, JB also alleged that she was aware of a political agreement between President Lazarus Chakwera and the late Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima, which involved a rotational five-year mandate between them.

Additionally, the former president claimed that despite being appointed as a goodwill ambassador for Cyclone Freddy recovery efforts alongside former President Dr. Bakili Muluzi, she has neither received support nor been granted an audience with Chakwera.

She further accused the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) government of breaking almost all agreements under the Tonse Alliance, leading to frustrations among its coalition partners.

Public Reactions: Social Media Divided

Following her remarks, social media users expressed mixed reactions.

On Facebook, Farook Saidi questioned JB's criticism, pointing out that her sister serves as a Principal Secretary in government, while her son, Roy Kachale, holds a diplomatic position in Qatar. He also highlighted that several officials from her People's Party (PP) are working in both government and foreign diplomatic missions, including the Deputy Ambassador in Japan and the High Commissioner to South Africa.

Another user, UhnaUhna, warned against forgetting the infamous Cashgate scandal that occurred under JB's administration. The comment expressed disappointment in her criticism of Chakwera's government, arguing that she has been treated with respect under MCP, unlike during the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regime, which forced her into self-exile for nearly three years. The commenter also called for transparency regarding the controversial sale of the presidential jet during her tenure.

Analyst Questions JB's Political Relevance

Blantyre-based political and governance analyst Noel Chiotcha condemned JB's statements, arguing that her People's Party remains part of the current administration. He cited Presidential Advisor Ephraim Chivunde, who also serves as PP's Vice President, questioning why JB has chosen public criticism over offering constructive advice to President Chakwera.

Chiotcha expressed surprise that JB would publicly attack the government while her party still holds influential positions, suggesting that she should have provided solutions rather than publicly castigating an administration she is technically part of.

Meanwhile, the government has yet to respond to JB's claims.

With the country heading towards the September 16 polls, it remains to be seen whether JB's remarks will have any significant political impact.