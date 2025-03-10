Africa: Funding Options for Health Products Manufacturing in Africa Tabled

press release

Development finance institutions (DFIs) are stepping up to accelerate Africa's pharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturing ambitions, marking a new phase in the continent's push for self-sufficiency in health products.

Funding proposals were presented during the 2nd Vaccine and Health Products Manufacturing Forum, held in Cairo from February 4-6, 2025. At this gathering Africa CDC, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and the Regionalized Vaccine Manufacturing Collaborative (RVMC), convened stakeholders, with Egypt's Unified Procurement Authority (UPA) as the host.

Leading DFIs, including the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank,) the African Development Bank, the European Investment Bank (EIB), the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and the French Development Agency, explored investment strategies to accelerate local pharmaceutical production and expand Africa's role in global health security. They also highlighted their institutions' current and upcoming investments to support these efforts.

Afreximbank outlined its progress in implementation a pledged US$2 billion facility to support healthcare and health product manufacturing. Meanwhile, institutions like IFC and the EIB introduced new financing initiatives they are developing with partners.

This momentum marks a significant shift in Africa's journey toward self-reliance, ensuring sustainable manufacturing ecosystems, reducing dependency on external supply chains, and improving pandemic preparedness. The forum built upon the momentum of the 2023 gathering in Marrakesh, Morocco, where 25 vaccine manufacturing initiatives were identified across the continent, with 10 already having installed capacity.

Delegates in Cairo also learned how Egypt has positioned itself as one of Africa's most advanced producers of health products, offering a model for bridging the continent's manufacturing gap. The country demonstrates what is possible when strong political will, strategic investments, and regulatory excellence converge.

Egypt's progress aligns with the African Union's goal to manufacture 60% of vaccines locally by 2040. However, procurement remains a key challenge. Dr Aly al-Ghamrawy, chairman of the Egyptian Drug Authority, emphasised the risks of external reliance: "COVID-19 is a stark reminder of how Africa was pushed to the back of the queue for life-saving drugs. Reliance on external suppliers leaves us vulnerable in times of crisis."

Egypt's regulatory progress has also set a new benchmark. In December 2024, the World Health Organization recognised it as the first African country to achieve Maturity Level 3 for medicines and vaccines - a milestone that signals a well-regulated and stable pharmaceutical sector. This achievement coincided with Egypt's production of its first locally manufactured insulin.

While Egypt's progress is commendable, broader challenges persist across the continent. Fragmented regulatory systems, limited technology, workforce shortages, lack of off-take guarantees, and gaps in financing have hindered regional manufacturing growth.

Dr Chiluba Mwila, talent development lead for Africa CDC's Platform for Harmonised African Health Manufacturing (PHAHM), emphasised the need for industry-academia collaboration to develop STEM curricula, internships, and on-the-job training.

Despite these challenges, progress continues. New financing mechanisms and policy shifts are behind the increased momentum. In June 2024, Gavi launched the African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator (AVMA), securing US$1.2 billion in pledges to expand vaccine production in Africa. At the same time, Afreximbank pledged a US$2 billion facility under the Africa Health Security Investment Plan. The newly established African Pooled Procurement Mechanism is set to enhance demand certainty and market sustainability.

Meanwhile, the African Medicines Agency was highlighted at the forum as a critical enabler, with participants urging stronger regulatory coordination to accelerate approvals and ensure safety. The African Continental Free Trade Area was also recognised as key to expanding regional trade and strengthening market access.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Manufacturing Africa Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Africa CDC Director General Dr Jean Kaseya reaffirmed the continent's vision: "The agenda of local manufacturing is not an option; it's a vision we are materialising."

New partnerships announced at the forum highlighted Africa's expanding capacity to manufacture vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics. Afrigen and Biogeneric Pharma advanced mRNA technology transfer, while Evapharma, Quantoom and Unizima strengthened collaboration in mRNA vaccine development and production-marking critical steps toward boosting local manufacturing and reducing reliance on imports.

In attendance at the forum were representatives from 12 Member States (Algeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Morrocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Uganda, and Zambia), National Regulatory Authorities, Regional Economic Communities, African manufacturers, global partners, philanthropies and civil society organisations. As Africa moves toward its goal of manufacturing 60% of its vaccines by 2040, sustained investment, harmonised regulation, and cross-sector collaboration will be crucial in achieving this vision.