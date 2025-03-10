Tanzania: Traditional Healers Join Tanzania's Marburg Response

press release

In rural Tanzania, traditional healers are often the first point of care for people experiencing illness. From treating fevers and infections to addressing perceived spiritual afflictions, healers hold a central place in their communities. But what happens when symptoms of a deadly disease--like vomiting blood or severe diarrhea--are mistaken for witchcraft?

For years, Meriam Mapinduzi Kagazi, a traditional healer in Biharamulo District, believed that patients experiencing such symptoms had been bewitched. Like many healers, she had shaped her knowledge of disease from community discussions rather than formal medical training.

"It was an eye-opener," said Kagazi, 40, reflecting on a recent training session where she learned about Marburg Virus Disease (MVD), a highly infectious and deadly illness. "Many of us thought symptoms like vomiting blood or severe diarrhea were signs of witchcraft. Now, we know it is Marburg. It is real, it is deadly, and it can be prevented."

Tanzania experienced its first-ever Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) outbreak in March 2023 in Bukoba District, Kagera region. Thanks to swift public health interventions, the outbreak was successfully contained. However, by February 2025, a second outbreak emerged in the same region, resulting in two fatalities and a 100% case fatality rate. Given MVD's high lethality and potential for further spread, strengthening early detection and response remains essential to preventing future outbreaks and saving lives.

To enhance early disease detection and response, Africa CDC, in collaboration with Tanzania's Ministry of Health, WHO, and other partners, facilitated an orientation session for traditional healers in Biharamulo District. This initiative aimed to improve community-based surveillance, strengthen infection prevention and control (IPC) practices, and enhance risk communication to mitigate disease spread.

Recognizing that many rural residents seek care from healers before visiting formal health facilities, the Ministry of Health conducted a mapping exercise, identifying over 600 traditional healers in Biharamulo alone. The findings underscored the critical need to integrate these healers into Tanzania's public health response system.

At the training session, 96 participants, including 70 traditional healers, were equipped with essential knowledge on recognizing Marburg Virus Disease symptoms, ensuring early referral of suspected cases, combating misinformation, and strengthening collaboration with health authorities.

For Ciprian Lunyerere, a respected healer in his 70s from Nyarubungo ward, the training marked a turning point. "Now I know there are diseases we can treat, and there are those we cannot," he said. "When I see someone with Marburg Virus Disease symptoms, I will not admit them--I will report immediately. We must work closely with health officials to prevent the spread of dangerous diseases."

Jerry Ua, WHO's Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) and Mental Health Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) Officer, emphasized the need for sustained engagement beyond emergency outbreaks. "Traditional healers are trusted members of their communities, and their involvement in public health should not be limited to outbreaks. By equipping them with accurate knowledge and tools, we are strengthening the overall disease surveillance system and ensuring better preparedness for future health threats."

Peter Mabwe, RCCE Coordinator from Tanzania's Ministry of Health, echoed this sentiment. "Traditional healers are not just caregivers. They are gatekeepers of community health. Their role in early disease detection and referral is invaluable. By strengthening this collaboration, we are building a system where communities are informed, responsive, and actively engaged in disease prevention--not just during outbreaks, but always."

Beyond training and awareness, Africa CDC is also investing in practical tools to support traditional healers. The organization is developing and distributing a simplified Marburg Virus Disease booklet tailored for healers. The booklet will cover case management, proper reporting channels, and critical dos and don'ts when dealing with clients showing Marburg symptoms.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"At Africa CDC, we believe that sustainable community engagement is key to disease preparedness and response, "said Addis Mhiraf, RCCE Pillar Lead for Marburg Virus Disease Response in Tanzania. "This collaboration with the Ministry of Health is a significant step in ensuring that traditional healers--one of the most trusted community groups--are not only informed but also empowered to act swiftly."

While printed materials and awareness sessions are valuable, traditional healers like Kagazi highlight the urgent need for additional resources. "If we had thermometers, we could screen people before they even interact with others. Protective gear is essential--not just for us, but for the children and families we serve," she said. The integration of traditional healers into public health systems is proving to be a vital strategy in disease prevention. However, for this initiative to be fully effective, sustained engagement, funding, and resource provision are essential. As Africa strengthens its health security, the collaboration between traditional and formal medical practitioners must move beyond emergency response into long-term public health strategy.