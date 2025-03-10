Nigeria: Amidst Underfunding of Existing Institutions, Speaker Boasts About Zaria's Five New Tertiary Institutions

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Bola Tinubu administration continues to establish new tertiary institutions despite the gross underfunding of existing ones.

Despite the gross underfunding of existing federal schools across the country, the Zaria constituency, which Speaker Abbas Tajuddeen represents in the House of Representatives, will get at least five additional federal institutions in the 2025 budget as well as other federal secondary schools.

Mr Tajuddeen disclosed this during Ramadan Iftar (breaking of fasting) held in Zaria on Saturday, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Many of the new institutions, such as the ones in Zaria, were lobbied for by lawmakers representing the constituencies where they are cited.

On Saturday, Mr Tajudeen said the new institutions aim to cement Zaria's reputation as a hub for higher learning.

He listed the new institutions as the Federal College of Agriculture, Federal Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, and Federal Technical College.

Others are Centre for Management Development, Technology Incubation Centre, School for the Disabled (Primary and Secondary) and four New Federal Secondary Schools.

Mr Tajuddeen assured that more development projects that directly affect people's lives would be executed in the 2025 fiscal year.

"As 2025 budget was signed into law, the payment for the scholarship of 2,500 indigent students in tertiary institutions will be released soon.

"Also, additional 4,000 students will benefit from the scheme," he assured.

Mr Tajuddeen then appreciated the solidarity and support given to him by the constituents, which according to him, are his bedrock for achieving results in the National Assembly.

He, however, called for prayers for President Bola Tinubu, adding that such could help the government and the country towards reducing inflation and raising the GDP.

The speaker noted that due to the holistic approach of the Tinubu administration, insecurity had reduced across Nigeria.

The National Vice Chairman (North-West) of All Progressive Congress (APC), Garba-Datti Babawo, applauded the speaker for carrying every legislator along irrespective of party affiliation, regional or sectional differences.

Mr Babawo urged Mr Tajuddeen to sustain his leadership style which facilitates peace, progress and harmonious relationship at the Green Chamber.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that renowned politicians, clerics, traditional leaders, business moguls and other stakeholders in the Zaria federal constituency unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the speaker.

(NAN)