Namibia: Gobabis Murder Trial - Accused Face Verdict After Investigator's Death

Three men accused of murdering a stock theft investigator in the Gobabis district 12 years ago are set to hear the verdict in their drawn-out trial in the Windhoek High Court in April.

Acting judge Alfred Siboleka postponed the delivery of his judgement in the men's trial to 14 April after hearing closing oral arguments in the High Court at Windhoek Correctional Facility this week.

Gobabis area farmer Stockley Kauejao (51) and farmworkers Matheu Kakururume (40) and Muvare Kaporo (36) are accused of murdering a stock theft investigator, Wilfred Kazeurua, in the Gobabis district on 28 December 2012.

The three men and a fourth accused, Afas Kamutjemo (49), are also charged with counts of stock theft and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

The state is alleging that the four accused were involved in the theft of 15 head of cattle at a farm in the Gobabis district between 6 and 10 December 2012.

The head of cattle were allegedly taken to a neighbouring farm, owned by Kauejao's brother, before they were transported to a farm in the Leonardville area.

After Kazeurua had been asked by the owner of the head of cattle to investigate the theft of his livestock, Kauejao, Kakururume and Kaporo agreed to kill Kazeurua, the state is alleging.

Kazeurua (55) was killed when he was strangled or suffocated at the farm of Kauejao's brother on 28 December 2012, according to the prosecution.

At that stage, Kazeurua had picked Kakururume and Kaporo up to help him with his investigation.

After Kazeurua was murdered, his body was set on fire and buried, while his pickup was also set alight, the state is alleging.

The four accused denied guilt on all charges at the start of their trial in September 2015.

The state's case in the trial was concluded in July 2018, but the trial was then brought to a standstill for five years, with Kauejao's defence lawyer withdrawing during that interruption and Kauejao also trying without success to get Siboleka to step down from the case.

Deputy prosecutor general Hesekiel Iipinge argued this week that the four accused should all be found guilty on the charges they are facing.

Iipinge noted that a magistrate testified during the trial that he recorded a confession made by Kakururume. In the confession, Kakururume said Kauejao asked him and Kaporo to steal good heifers at the farm next to the farm of his brother.

Kakururume also told the magistrate that while he and Kaporo were with Kazeurua during his investigation, Kaporo received a phone call from Kauejao, who told Kaporo that he and Kakururume should kill Kazeurua before he found the stolen head of cattle.

A police officer who investigated the case also testified that Kaporo admitted to him that he and Kakururume had killed Kazeurua, and said this was done on an instruction from Kauejao.

Defence lawyer Solomon Kanyemba, representing Kauejao, argued the prosecution failed to establish a link between the stolen head of cattle, the murder of Kazeurua and Kauejao.

The only evidence the state has placed before the court are the confession and admissions made by Kakururume and Kaporo, which they disavowed during the trial and thus cannot be used as evidence against Kauejao, Kanyemba argued.

"There is no iota of evidence whatsoever presented to this court that this court could use and find there is proof beyond reasonable doubt against [Kauejao]," he argued.

Defence lawyer Mbanga Siyomunji, representing Kakururume and Kaporo, argued there was no evidence linking his clients to the scene where Kazeurua's body was found. Although there is suspicion - even strong suspicion - against them, that does not equate to proof beyond reasonable doubt, Siyomunji argued.

He concluded that it might seem unpalatable, but Kakururume and Kaporo should be given the benefit of the doubt and be acquitted.

Kamutjemo's defence counsel, Jan Wessels, argued that two witnesses who implicated Kamutjemo in connection with the theft of the head of cattle had reason to give false testimony against him. That was because the two witnesses themselves were actually involved in the theft, but were trying to deflect the heat by implicating Kamutjemo, Wessels argued.

Kauejao, Kakururume and Kaporo are being held in custody.