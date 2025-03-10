Somalia: President Mohamud Calls On Somali Women to Lead in Politics and Security

Mogadishu, Somalia - As part of this year's International Women's Day (IWD) celebrations, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud hosted a State iftar dinner for women leaders on Saturday, recognizing their vital contributions to nation-building and urging them to take an active role in politics and security.

The high-profile event at the State House in Mogadishu brought together over 100 women from various sectors, including politics, public service, and security forces. President Mohamud lauded their efforts in supporting Somali troops fighting Al-Shabaab, emphasizing their role in providing food, medical aid, and morale support to the forces on the frontlines.

"You stand with the Somali security forces, sending food and supplies to soldiers fighting from the Almiskaad mountains to Beera Yabal and Aligurey. You care for the wounded in hospitals, and even the food that helps them recover is prepared by you," the President said, commending their dedication.

He called on Somali women to actively participate in political parties and work towards universal elections, stressing that direct elections are essential for Somalia's progress. "Somalia will only advance and gain international respect through elections. I urge women to engage in political parties, campaign, and unite based on shared values rather than clan affiliations," he stated.

Highlighting his government's key priorities, the President reiterated the importance of security and elections. "Let us unite in the fight against Al-Shabaab and prepare for universal elections," he urged.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Governance Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Despite systemic barriers such as limited access to education, economic opportunities, and political representation, Somali women continue to play a crucial role in peacebuilding and economic development.

Sahra Ahmed Mohamed, Chair of the African Women Leaders Network (AWLN) Somalia Chapter, highlighted Somali women's resilience and achievements.

"Over 40 percent of university students are women, many excelling in their fields. We have female lawyers, engineers, entrepreneurs, and politicians. Despite instability and lack of resources, Somali women continue to make remarkable strides," she told Dalsan.

Banaadir Region Women's Leader Jawaahir Mohamed Jaama 'Baarqab' welcomed the President's push for universal elections, noting that direct elections would provide equal opportunities for women in politics. "We support universal elections because they will end the marginalization women face in the current selection process. This is our chance to compete on an equal footing with men," she said.

Somali women have historically played a vital role in society, both in times of peace and conflict. Traditionally, they have been the backbone of families and communities, contributing as caregivers, traders, and mediators in conflict resolution. During the civil war, women stepped up as breadwinners and peacebuilders, working tirelessly to support their families and rebuild their communities.

Efforts to increase women's political participation have seen some progress, with a 19 percent representation in the current parliament.

Advocacy groups and women-led organizations continue to push for legal reforms and gender equality in leadership roles. The push for universal elections is a key step toward ensuring that women have an equal voice in shaping Somalia's future.