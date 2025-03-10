Ethiopian Airlines Deploys All-Female Crew Flight to Athens, Delhi, Dubai and Other Destinations

Ethiopian Airlines has deployed all-female crew flights to Athens, Bahir Dar, Athens, Delhi, Dubai, Windhoek, and São Paulo as part of the International Women's Day, reinforcing its commitment to gender inclusivity.

Ethiopian Airlines Vice President of Marketing, Rahel Assefa, senior management of the airline, and the entire flight crew, who traveled to Athens on this special flight, were warmly welcomed.

Public figures including Ethiopian Athlete Mesete Defar, artist Alem Tsehai Wedajo and other renowned Ethiopian women, participated in this flight.

Ethiopian Airlines celebrated International Women's Day with vibrant events yesterday.

All-women-functional flights were operated to six destinations in five continents to celebrate the occasion, it was indicated.

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's largest carrier and one of the fastest-growing airline brands globally, marked International Women's Day 2025 in a spectacular fashion.

The airline hosted a series of celebratory events at the prestigious Skylight Hotel, where government dignitaries, esteemed guests, and senior airline executives gathered to honor the occasion.

A highlight of the celebration was the airline's special initiative--operating multiple flights entirely managed by women.

From flight operations to technical services, check-in, and catering, every aspect of these flights was handled by women aviation professionals. This initiative not only underscored Ethiopian Airlines' commitment to gender inclusivity but also showcased the growing role of women in the industry.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Ethiopia Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The all-women flights departed from Addis Ababa, connecting passengers to Bahir Dar, Athens, Delhi, Dubai, Windhoek, and São Paulo. This initiative exemplifies Ethiopian Airlines' dedication to creating a more inclusive aviation environment and empowering women to take on leadership roles across its operations.

On the program, Ethiopian Airlines CEO, Mesfin Tasew, stated, "We are thrilled to celebrate March 8, as we do every year at Ethiopian Airlines. As an employer of choice, we are deeply committed to promoting diversity and inclusion within the aviation industry and the broader community.

In today's modern aviation landscape, women play an indispensable role across all sectors, significantly contributing to the industry's dynamic growth. Today, we honor the remarkable achievements of women in aviation and beyond, while also inspiring future generations to pursue their dreams without limitations."