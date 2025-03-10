Ethiopia Making All-Out Efforts to Become Self-Reliant - Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh

9 March 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia is implementing plans to attain its goal of self-reliance in all sectors, Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh stated.

In a message he posted on his social media page in connection with the newly inaugurated SkyWin Aeronautics Industries, a company that manufactures unmanned aerial vehicles for both civilian and military use, Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen noted that the implementation of plans is achieving success at an unexpected pace.

"We all must continue to work day and night in our respective sectors for the growth and prosperity of our country, without being complacent with the successes we have achieved so far," he emphasized.

He congratulated all Ethiopians for the remarkable achievements made thus far.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.