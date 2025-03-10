Ethiopia Making All-Out Efforts to Become Self-Reliant - Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia is implementing plans to attain its goal of self-reliance in all sectors, Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh stated.

In a message he posted on his social media page in connection with the newly inaugurated SkyWin Aeronautics Industries, a company that manufactures unmanned aerial vehicles for both civilian and military use, Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen noted that the implementation of plans is achieving success at an unexpected pace.

"We all must continue to work day and night in our respective sectors for the growth and prosperity of our country, without being complacent with the successes we have achieved so far," he emphasized.

He congratulated all Ethiopians for the remarkable achievements made thus far.