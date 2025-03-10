Mauritius: Authorities Step Up Surveillance to Combat Illegal Water Use

7 March 2025
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

The authorities are reinforcing field inspections to ensure compliance with water restrictions, and increased patrols will be deployed to identify offenders and impose penalties.

This was announced, today, following a meeting chaired by the Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Patrick Gervais Assirvaden, in the presence of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr Krishna Jhugroo, and key stakeholders.

The objective of the meeting was to assess the country's critical water situation and discuss enhanced monitoring measures to combat illegal water usage. Local authorities are thus intensifying efforts to enforce the Central Water Authority (Dry Season) Regulations 2025.

It is recalled that since 17 February 2025, water usage restrictions have been imposed due to a severe lack of rainfall which has led to a significant decline in water reserves. Among the restrictions are a ban on car washing and the use of potable water for cleaning. Car wash services and the use of high-pressure washers remain strictly prohibited.

Any person who would contravene the regulations would commit an offence and would, on conviction be liable:

(a) in the case of a domestic consumer, to a fine not exceeding Rs 50,000 and to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years; and

(b) in any other case, to a fine not exceeding Rs 200,000 and to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years.

The public is urged to remain vigilant, avoid wasting water and play an active role in supporting sustainable water management during this critical period.

