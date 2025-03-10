Rwanda: Hundreds of Experts, Academics, Lawyers, Religious Leaders, Writers, Artists Write to UN Chief Over Persecution of Congolese Tutsi

document

His Excellency Mr. António Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General

United Nations Headquarters

405 East 42nd Street

New York, NY, 10017

Dear Mr. Secretary-General:

We, writers, artists, journalists, lawyers, researchers, civil society members, Genocide survivors, and university professors from Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia unite our voices to respectfully urge the United Nations not to repeat the tragic error of judgement as it did during the genocide perpetrated against the Tutsis in Rwanda in 1994. From the grave ongoing events in the Eastern region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which have their roots in history, a single narrative emerges that condones the exclusion of the Tutsis from the Congolese community, as well as the real risk of their extermination as is being openly advocated for by certain Congolese political players. This present conflict, as abominable as it is, cannot be reduced to a single cause. Rather, it is the result of an explosive and complex mix of political, social, and economic tensions that have gradually crystallized into an identity crisis and armed conflict.

It is therefore imperative to obtain an immediate ceasefire to preserve human lives and pave the way for a political solution. The best way to achieve this goal is certainly not to fixate on the risk of fragmentation of the DRC, and on the particularly simplistic accusation that Rwanda is supporting the M23 for the sole purpose of exploiting natural resources in DRC. This misguided interpretation, widely relayed by the media, ignores the atrocities being committed in broad daylight against Congolese Tutsis who are killed, mutilated, and sometimes devoured by their executioners. Such a single interpretation reinforces exclusion, exacerbates tensions, and fuels hate speech.

We hereby invite you to give priority to finding a lasting solution that addresses the root causes of this conflict. In our view, this is the best way to ensure stability of the Great Lakes region, and the security and well-being of millions of men and women who want nothing more than the right to live in peace.

We also consider it important to identify the main armed forces on the ground, as well as their objectives and political philosophy. The M23 faces the Congolese army, which is supported by the Forces Démocratiques de Libération du Rwanda (FDLR) that were designated by the United States government as a terrorist entity due to their genocidal ideology. The Wazalendo, made up of over 200 other armed groups, also make no secret of their determination to exterminate the Congolese Tutsis. In addition to European mercenaries, troops from Burundi, South Africa, Tanzania, and Malawi are also among the combatants fighting alongside the Congolese army. The FDLR and Wazalendo armed groups organize the forced recruitment of child soldiers, in addition to exploiting Congo's natural resources, and spreading terror through mass rape and brutal killings. The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), has unfortunately strayed from its peacekeeping objective by closely associating itself with these dangerous armed groups that are maintained by the DRC government.

Mr. Secretary-General,

The Congolese Tutsi population have lived in present-day DRC well before the division of Africa by colonial powers and the subsequent formation of modern nation states. Yet they have faced numerous forms of discrimination, exclusion, and systematic massacres since the Belgian Congo's independence, and this treatment has left its mark on their psyche. For three decades, hundreds of thousands of Congolese Tutsi have been forced to live in refugee camps in Burundi, Uganda, Kenya, and Rwanda. This conflict will continue to escalate as long as the question of the nationality of Congo's Banyarwanda population remains unresolved. UN resolutions alone are derisory in the face of such an existential threat.

We would also like to point out that the tragedy experienced by the Banyamulenge, the Tutsis of South Kivu, in no way corresponds to the simplistic narrative that is being imposed on the world. The M23 emerged outside the traditional territories of the Banyamulenge, in places where mineral resources are negligible. And yet, for over seven years, the Banyamulenge have been subjected to attacks by the Congolese armed forces (FARDC) and various ethnic militias such as the MaiMai.

In North Kivu, the genocidal FDLR forces have committed all kinds of atrocities against the Congolese Tutsi with complete impunity. On the contrary, with the complicity of certain Congolese politicians, the FDLR have exploited the minerals and timber of the DRC, collected taxes in the regions under their control, and forced Tutsi civilians to seek refuge in neighboring countries.

Mr. Secretary-General,

A careful study of the complete history of the region will demonstrate that the emergence of the M23 is not the cause but is rather the consequence of systematic denial of the civil and human rights of the Tutsi population and excluding them from full participation in the DRC society. Tanzanian leader Julius Nyerere knew what he was talking about when, in 1996, he emphasized the indissolubility of the inhabitants of this part of Africa: "(...) it is useless," he said, "to respect borders without respecting the individuals within those borders (...)" Consequently, when addressing the question of respect for the border established between Germany and Belgium, it is essential to also consider respect for the populations affected by this division."

We can deduct from all this that the emergence of the M23 is not the cause but the consequence of the Tutsi question in the Democratic Republic of Congo. We submit the following particularly significant facts for your consideration:

· Three years after Congo gained independence in 1960, the Nande leader Denis Paluku proclaimed the sovereignty of North Kivu against Kinshasa. His Rwandophone colleagues opposed him and advocated for the unity of Congo. In response, Paluku decided to send a punitive expedition to Masisi. Tutsis were arrested and executed in Kiroshe. In those days, the M23 did not exist.

· In the 80s, Congolese Tutsi students were molested on the Kinshasa Campus to cries of: "Long live Zairean nationality! Death to the usurpers of our nationality! A leaflet also called for "the snakes (Tutsi students) who want to bite us to be eradicated everywhere and, in their entirety." It also read: "All the literature recognizes that the Tutsis in Zaire are immigrants and therefore should not enjoy the same rights as the genuine sons of this country." In those days, the M23 didn't exist.

· In 1991, Congolese Tutsis were banned from taking part in the Conférence Nationale Souveraine, on the pretext that they were not "Zairian." At that time, the M23 did not exist.

· During the Second Republic, especially from the 1980s onwards, Rwandophone Tutsis were eligible to vote, but not to stand for election. In those days, the M23 did not exist.

· The constitution of the Democratic Republic of Congo has been amended more than seven times, each time in connection with the Rwandophone question. In those days, the M23 did not exist.

Recent attacks on Tutsi civilians and the killing of thousands in the Kivu region are ample evidence for the creation and existence of the M23. It is clear to us that the international community is making a potentially devastating mistake in imagining that the elimination of a single rebel group and the imposition of sanctions against Rwanda will suffice to restore peace in eastern DRC and resolve the historic discrimination against the Congolese Tutsis.

The alliance between the Congolese army, MONUSCO, the Wazalendo, and the FDLR has contributed to the increased militarization of the region and widespread hatred against the Tutsi. Such a military and ideological alliance reinforces a kind of perpetual war and pushes a little farther away every day the peace that the UN organization claims to seek.

Mr. Secretary-General,

If there's one lesson to be learned from this conflict, it's that the alliance between the Congolese State, MONUSCO, the Wazalendo and the FDLR has contributed to the increased militarization of the region and to stir up hate against Tutsis. Such a military and ideological alliance reinforces a kind of perpetual war and pushes the peace that your organization claims to seek farther away every day. Thabo Mbeki clearly understood this situation when he sounded the alarm in 2012 about the risk of a long-lasting conflict, with these almost prophetic words: "If the Congolese government does not protect the Congolese Tutsis, then the M23 will continue to exist, because they will have weapons to defend themselves."

In our view, for lasting peace and security in DRC and the Great Lakes region, it is necessary for the United Nations to:

· Re-examine the mission and the need for MONUSCO, as it is currently constituted and deployed.

· Re-examine the causes and consequences of the United Nations' failure to prevent and stop the genocide of the Tutsi in 1994, alongside the current management of Eastern Congo, especially considering the findings of reports like "Rwanda: The Preventable Genocide" from the African Union, compiled by an International Panel of Eminent Personalities, the Mucyo report, the Duclert report, and the Muse report.

· Address Rwanda's security concerns by disarming the FDLR and combatting the genocidal ideology that they have been spreading in the region since they committed the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

· Review the numerous agreements between the DRC government and the M23 to determine what has prevented their implementation.

· Discontinue and discourage any military support for the DRC government if it continues to call on genocidaires, mercenaries, and militias whose political program is limited to the extermination of the Tutsi.

· Appoint a UN representative who has credibility with all parties in the eastern DRC conflict to play a mediation role that can promote peace by involving local communities.

· Reaffirm the legal principle of the inviolability of national borders, linking it to the inalienable right of Tutsi populations to own their ancestral lands where they can live in security as full Congolese citizens.

· Guarantee the security of all minority groups in the DRC by encouraging the value of education that promotes an understanding of Congolese identity through the prism of the individual citizen rather than tribal/ethnic affiliation.

· Set up a neutral international commission to investigate mining contracts, as well as practices relating to the exploration, exploitation, marketing, and financing of rare earth minerals, agricultural, and forestry products in the DRC.

· Encourage and support the peace initiatives of religious institutions such as the Conférence Nationale du Congo (CENCO) in collaboration with the Église du Christ au Congo (ECC), and the Association des Conférences Episcopales de l'Afrique Centrale (ACEAC).

Mr. Secretary-General,

We expect you, unlike your predecessor in 1994, to take every available measure to eliminate the perils threatening defenceless civilians who are being targeted only because they are Tutsis. We believe that a less tendentious and narrow analysis of the situation in the Kivu region is urgently needed as a prerequisite for any lasting solution. We cannot stress enough that the exclusive focus on the M23 and Rwanda encourages venomous discourse among the increasingly bold extremists who find social media an effective means of popularizing their extermination ideology.

The United Nations apologized to the victims of the genocide that was perpetrated against the Tutsis in Rwanda in 1994, but there is every reason to fear that 32 years later it may be forced to apologize again to the victims of the genocide in preparation against the Tutsi in the DRC.

We urge you to assume your responsibilities in the face of the threats to which we have drawn your attention. It's not just the fate of the people of the Great Lakes and their need for security that is at stake, the credibility of the United Nations and its commitment to universal human rights are also at stake.

We, the signatories are:

Researchers and Professors 1 Bibhuranjan Nayak, Dr Chief Scientist, Gold Medallist in Geological Sciences, CSIR-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology, Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar India 2 Carlos F.O. Graeff, Dr. Material Chemistry Bauru Brazil 3 Chretien Jean-Pierren Dr. Historien Bordeaux France 4 Duclert Vincent, Dr. Historian, Senior Research Scientist, EHESS-CNRS Paris France 5 Dumas Hélène, Dr Historienne spécialiste du Rwanda Paris France 6 Ensign Margee, Dr. President of the American University of Bulgaria Blagoevgrad Bulgaria 7 Gallimore Tim, Dr. Former Spokesperson for the UNICTR Prosecutor Missouri USA 8 Karegeye Jean-Pierre, Dr. Director, Interdisciplinary Genocide Studies Center Boston USA 9 Lucas Peña, Dr. Sociologist, professor Bogotá Colombia 10 Mahamadou Lamine Sagna, Dr Professor, Social Science & Policy Studies, Worcester Polytechnic Institute Worcester USA 11 Mahwa Aloys Researcher, Peace Ambassador and John Lewis Fellow Goma DR Congo 12 Muhammad Zahid Bilal, Dr Associate Professor, Head, Department of Media & Communication Studies, University of Okara Okara Pakistan 13 Murefu Alphonse, Dr. Senior Lecturer, School of Law, University of Rwanda Kigali Rwanda 14 Murigande Charles, , Dr. former Rwanda Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof of Mathematics Kigali Rwanda 15 Mweru Mugambi Hannah, Dr Professor of English an Literature, Akhawayn University Ifrane Morocco 16 Nicki Hitchcott, , Dr. Prof of French and African Studies, University of St Andrews St Andrews Scotland 17 Njoya Wandia, Dr Associate professor, Daystar University Nairobi Kenya 18 Saxena Ambrish, Dr Professor & Dean University of South Asia Delhi India 19 Surafel Tilahun, Dr Professor and Head pf the HPC and Big Data Analytics Centre of Excellence, Science and Technology University Addis Ababa Ethiopia 20 Wajiha Raza Rizvi, Dr. Senior Research & Policy Specialist | Associate Professor, Beaconhouse National University Lahore Pakistan 21 Yepez-Reyes Veronica, Dr Professor of Communication, Pontificia Universidad Católica del Ecuador Quito Ecuador 22 Audoin- Rouzeau Stéphane, Dr. Historien et directeur d'études de l'EHESS Paris France 23 Abdarajmane Ngaidé, Dr Professor of History, University of Cheikh Anta Diop Dakar Sénégal 24 Adut Lillian Akhawayn University, Ifrane Morocco 25 Arunima Mukherjee Educationalist India 26 Ashish Chatterjee Educationalist (Media) Delhi India 27 Ayushi Singh Academic, researcher Delhi India 28 Ben Arrous Michel Géographe Jérusalem/Bordeaux Israël/France 29 Bidadanure Juliana, , Dr. Associate Professor at New York University New York USA 30 Boyi Henri, , Dr. Senior Lecturer, Arts, Western University London Canada 31 Brinker Virginie, Dr Enseignante-Chercheure, Université Bourgogne Dijon France 32 Caquard Sébastien, Dr Professeur, Université Concordia (Canada) Montréal Canada 33 Catalina Sagarra, Dr Associate professor, editor of the e-journal GenObs Peterborough Canada 34 Chance Pascal PhD student Beijing China 35 Coulibaly Bojana, Dr Harvard University Cambridge USA 36 Dilshad Rao, Mr Textile Designer, Researcher, Archivist, Academic Lahore Pakistan 37 Dr Nkaka Raphael, , Dr. Associate Professor of History, University of Rwanda Huye Rwanda 38 Egan Michael, , Dr. Historian, McMaster University Hamilton Canada 39 Eni Maryani, Dr Professor, Faculty of Communication Sciences, Universitas Padjajaran Bandung Indonesia 40 Enrique Pelaez, Dr Demographer Cordoba Argentina 41 Enrique Teran, Dr Professor of Medicine - Biomedical Reseracher Quito Ecuador 42 Faiza Rafique, Ms Visiting Faculty, Canadian University Dubai Dubai UAE 43 Flor de Mayo Gonzalez, Dr Professor of Engeneering , San Carlos University, San Carlos Guatemala 44 Gasana Sebastien, Dr Lecturer/University of Technology and Arts of Byumba Kigali Rwanda 45 Gasanabo Jean-Damascene, Dr Researcher - Social Sciences New York USA 46 Gashugi Denyse Sociologue Dakar Sénégal 47 Gatsinzi Basaninyenzi, Dr Retired Professor, Alabama A & M University Alabama USA 48 Habib Thiam Environementaliste Dakar Sénégal 49 Ina Van Looy Directrice du Centre d'éducation à la citoyenneté du CCLJ Bruxelles Belgium 50 Juan Montero Gomez, Dr Professor, activist Spain 51 Kabanda Marcel, , Dr. Historien Paris France 52 Kalinsky Aurelia, Dr Researcher, Centre Marc Bloc Berlin Germany 53 Kamanzi Pierre Canisius, Dr. Professor, Education, Université de Montréal Montréal Canada 54 Karake Steven, Dr. Professor of Economics Vancouver Canada 55 Karege Felicien, , Dr. Retired Professor, University of Rwanda Kigali Rwanda 56 Karen Thomas Smith, Rev. Chaplain, Al Akhawayn University, President Eglise Evangélique au Maroc Ifrane Morocco 57 Karolyn M. Byerly, Dr Academic, researcher, activist Washington USA 58 Kayiranga Alphonse, Dr. Associate Professor and researcher at Chinese Academy of Sciences Wulumqi China 59 Kayitsinga Jean, Dr Research Specialist, Michigan State University East Lansing USA 60 Kazinierakis Alain, , Dr. Professeur de photograpghie- Photographe Bruxelles Belgique 61 Kenedid Hassan, Dr Sociologist Hargeisa Somaliland 62 Kotek Joë, , Dr.l professeur émérité des Universistés Bruxelles Belgique 63 Kumuyange Jean-Claude Aimé, , Dr. Chercheur UQAM Montréal Canada 64 Liza Lorenzetti, Dr Social Work Associate Professor Calgary Canada 65 Manasvi Maheshwari, Dr Higher Education, Media Studies Delhi USA/India 66 Manmeet Kaur, Dr Professor (Communication) Delhi India 67 Martin-Suarez, Dr Professor of Literature Tenerife Spain 68 Murigande Jacques Mighty Popo Principal Director, Rwanda School of Creative Arts and Music Kigali Rwanda 69 Musonera Etienne, Dr Professor of Marketing, Mercer University Atlanta, Georgia USA 70 Mwiza Jessica PhD Candidate, Sociologist (City University of New York ) New York USA 71 Ndahiro Tom Technical Advisor and Researcher at Interdisciplinary Genocide Studies Center Kigali Rwanda 72 Ndayizigamiye Richard, Dr Lecturer, Arts, Brock University Saint Catherines Canada 73 Nima John Amity, Dr Academic, researcher Mumbai India 74 Nipunika Sarkar Educationalist Delhi India 75 Nizeyimana Innocent, Dr BioInformaticien Dakar Sénégal 76 Nizeyimbabazi Jean de Dieu Director of Agriculture and Natural Resources Unit[MSc] BURERA District Rwanda 77 Nkurunziza Emmanuel, Dr. Research in genocide studies Toronto Canada 78 Nsengumukiza Eric, Mr Theologian, Vienna Austria 79 Nshimiyimana, Eugène, Dr Associate Professor, Arts, McMaster University Hamilton Canada 80 Ntakirutimana Jean-Berchmans Associate Professor, Arts, Brock University Saint Catherines Canada 81 Ntayomba James PhD student/Researcher Nanjing China 82 Nyiringabo R. Gatete, Me Snr. Fellow, Institute of Policy Analysis and Reseach (IPAR). Kigali Rwanda 83 Pedro Martin-Suarez, Dr. Professeur de littérature et traducteur Tenerife Spain 84 Pramod Pandey, Dr Educationalist, DME Delhi India 85 Rangira Béa Gallimore, Dr Retiree Professor Emeritus Columbia, Mo USA 86 Rehan Tayyab, Mr Criminologist Faisalabad Pakistan 87 Rowland Apentiik Caesar, Dr. University of Calgary, AB, Canada Calgary Canada 88 Rusanganwa Vincent, Dr Researcher, Umeå University Umeå Sweden 89 Rusatsi Andrew, Dr. Prof of Biblical Exegesis and Peace Studies Juba South Sudan 90 Rustman Yrsa Peace and Development Uppsala Sweden 91 Samba Gadjigo, Dr Professor, Mount Holyoke College Massassuchets USA 92 SAMBO Armel, Dr Professor, History, The University of Maroua Maroua Cameroon 93 Sandrine Ricci, Dr. Chercheuse et chargée de cours (Université du Québec à Montréal) Montréal Canada 94 Sarvesh Dutt Tripathi, Dr Media education Delhi India 95 Semujanga Josias, Dr. Professor, University of Montreal Montreal Canada 96 Sèye Serigne, DR Enseignant-Chercheur, Université Cheikh Anta Diop Dakar Sénégal 97 Shubham Mishra Academic, researcher Delhi India 98 Suchismita Pattanaik, Dr Researcher and Policy Specialist Bhubaneswar India 99 Susmita Bala, Dr Academic, researcher, media and communication Delhi India 100 Taimoor Hassan, Dr Professor, University of Central Punjab (Former Dean Faculty of Media & Mass Communication) Lahore Pakistan 101 Tegera Buseyi Aloys, Dr Historian Goma DR Congo 102 Tultul Chatterjee Academic, researcher, Classical Music Delhi India 103 Tuza Oxygène Chercheur en géopolitique Rotterdam Pays-Bas 104 Twagilimana Aimable, Dr Distinguished Professor, Buffalo State University SUNY Buffalo USA 105 Uwagaba Joseph, Dr. Adjunct Professor/ VIJZA Poland Warsaw Poland 106 Waqas A. Khan, Dr Advisor (Forests), Minister of Education, Punjab | Educationalist Changa Manga Pakistan 107 Waseem Anwar, Dr Professor & Director, International Centre for Pakistani Writing in English, Kinnaird College for Women Lahore Pakistan 108 Worku Negash, Dr Sr. Educational Policy Advisor Addis Ababa Ethiopia 109 Yoporeka Somet Professor, Dedan Kimathi University of Technology Nyeri Kenya 110 Zara Masood, Dr Assistant Professor, Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) Lahore Pakistan Writers and Artists 111 Boubacar Boris Diop Writer, Neustadt International Prize for Literature in 2022 Dakar Sénégal 112 Celis Dominique Autrice, écrivaine et professeur de philosophie Kigali Rwanda 113 Chibani Ali, Dr Writer and journalist Paris France 114 Clarke Bruce Painter, author of works of memory on the genocide against the Tutsi of Rwanda Paris France 115 Faye Gaël Singer, Writer, Prix Renaudot Paris/Kigali France/Rwanda 116 Kayitesi-Jozan Annick Writer, Psycholigist, genocide Survivor Paris France 117 Morel Jacques Writer Paris France 118 Mugesera Antoine Ecrivain, Ex-Président de l'Ibuka, Ex-senateur Kigali Rwanda 119 Mujawayo Esther Ecrivaine, Traumathérapeute (Writer, Trauma Therapist) Essen Germany 120 Mukagasana Yolande Writer, genocide Survivor Kigali Rwanda 121 Ngabo King Artist, Researcher and Founder and Director of Museum Ingabo Kigali Rwanda 122 Olle-Laprune Philippe Publisher writer Mexico city Mexico 123 Shadwal Prince Director, Script-writer, Producer - Fiction/Non-fiction Editor and Post-production Supervisor Mumbai India 124 Asad Khalid, Mr Artist, Designer, Animation Film Lahore Pakistan 125 Barra Hart Author, Musician, Pan-Africanist Abuja Nigeria 126 Bidadanure Nestor écrivain et philosophe Bujumbura Burundi 127 Boitaud Dalila comédienne, metteure en scène de théâtre Uzest France 128 Butera Charles Writer - Genocide survivor Hamilton Canada 129 Domingue Charles Cineaste Saint Hillaire Canada 130 Dupaquier Jean-François Ecrivain Paris France 131 Gicali Marie-Josée Autrice Montréal Canada 132 Gumira Eugène Artiste Plasticien Montréal Canada 133 Hamama Tul Bushra Artist, Designer Olathe USA 134 Ishimwe Clement Music Producer Kigali Rwanda 135 Kabano S. Isabelle artiste -comedienne Rwanda Kigali Rwanda 136 Karengera Eric Creative Producer - founder of the afropean music network AFROGROOV Kigali Rwanda 137 Khalid Hussain, Mr Cartoonist, Illustrator, Artist Lahore Pakistan 138 Lyamukuru Félicité Survivante du genocide des tutsi 1994n Autrice de l'Ouragan a frappé Nyundo, Militante pour la transmission de la mémoire des victimes de génocide et l'éducation Belgium 139 Macky Madiba Sylla artiste musicien et cinéaste Dakar Sénégal 140 Matabishi Lyliane Artist Torino Italy 141 Mazina Teddy Photographer, Artist Bruxelles Belgium 142 Misigaro Adrien Artist/Musician Washington USA 143 Misigaro Gentil, Mr Artist, &Activist Calgary Canada 144 Mukantabana Adélaïde Writer, Genocide Survivor Dordogne France 145 Mutegwaraba Henriette Writer, Genocide Survivor Huston USA 146 Ngabo Nel Artist/Musician Kigali Rwanda 147 Rurangwa Jean-Marie Vianney, Dr Novelist, playwright Deventher Canada 148 UMUGIRANEZA Alain Fred Artist Kigali Rwanda 149 Umugiraneza Alain Fred Artist Kigali Rwanda 150 Uwase Bukuru Christiane Artist Kigali Rwanda Professionals and civil society members 151 Amadou Bator Dieng Journalist, fondateur du site Kirinapost Dakar Sénégal 152 Brito Jose Ancien Diplomate Praie Cap Vert 153 Destexhe Alain, MD, Dr Essayist, Former Senator Bruxelles Belgium 154 Gisagara Richard Avocat des victimes du génocide contre les Tutsi Paris France 155 Juan Montero Gomez, Dr Professor, activist Spain 156 Laure de Vulpian Journaliste Auray France 157 Muhozi Innocent Journaliste, directeur de la Radio TV Renaissance Bujumbura Burundi 158 Abg. Karina Peña Abogado caracas Venezuela 159 Abg. Reinaldo Ramos Abogado caracas Venezuela 160 Abg.Edward Ramos Abogado caracas Venezuela 161 Abg.Eleades Magaly Cedres Abogado caracas Venezuela 162 Adama Togola, Dr École de journalisme Bamako Mali 163 AKERE Orimisan, DR Business operator Lagos Nigeria 164 Amit Matta Business Head Pune India 165 Amit Ratanlal Matta Banker Mumbai India 166 Asma Omar, Ms Freelance Journalist Lahore Pakistan 167 Aymeric Givord Membre du CPCR et du CA d'Ibuka France Paris France 168 Bahati Ruzibiza Daniel Civil Aviation Engineer/ATM(Air Traffic Management) Maine State USA 169 Bandora Patricia Architect/Researcher Dar es Salaam Tanzania 170 Benjamin Franklin, Dr consultant at Water for people Vancouver Canada 171 Beynis Rene, Dr Medecin Dakar Sénégal 172 Brossard Espérance Comptable Niort France 173 Cecil Halkey CSO /Never Again Rwanda Kigali Rwanda 174 Dabire Sorviel Aristide attaché d'administration scolaire et universitaire Dano Burkina Faso 175 Dème Aisha Consultante projets culturels, auteure, curatrice indépendante Dakar Sénégal 176 Deprez Dirk Lawyer Brussel Belgium 177 Djomo Clorore Engeneer Garches France 178 Dr Jacques Kiruhura Medical Doctor and resident in obstetric and gynecology Kigali Rwanda 179 DRC Refugee Return Initiative Organisation Sans but lucratif - USA Office Washington USA 180 Dre Jacinthe Samuelson Psychologue Montréal Canada 181 Dushimire R. Innocent Juriste Kigali Rwanda 182 Edith Joyce Beynis Juriste Dakar Sénégal 183 Essoh Célestin Consultant en Informatique Paris France 184 Fall Omar Engineer Paris France 185 Fougain Jean-Paul Engeneer Paris France 186 Gacendeli Devota Genocide survivor Kigali Rwanda 187 Galabert Jean-Luc Consultant en projet de développement- Editeur de la maison d'edition Izuba Nyamata Rwanda 188 Ganza Emmanuel Senior Pastor Of the House of Grace Church New York USA 189 Gasana Sebastien, Dr Lecturer/University of Technology and Arts of Byumba Kigali Rwanda 190 Gashugi Rachel Banquière Metz France 191 Gasirabo Rosine Retired Obidos Portugal 192 Gauthier Alain Président CPCR Reims France 193 Gerhard Reuther Reverend and head of an educational project in Rwanda Ruhla Germany 194 Gouteux Bruno Consultant Kigali Rwanda 195 Gumira Agnès Retraite de nation unies Dakar Sénégal 196 Heather Jessie, Dr Physician Roseau Dominica 197 Ingabire Marie-Immaculée Activist des droits humains Kigali Rwanda 198 Jean-François Cahay Engineer Brussels Belgium 199 Kabano Niwese Sophie Lawyer Kigali Rwanda 200 Kagabo Mitali Alain IT Specialist North Bethesda USA 201 Kalima Evode Former Member of Parliament & Civil Society Consultant Huye Rwanda 202 Kamanzi Jean, Dr Consultant, FAO Gatineau Canada 203 Kamugundu David, Dr. Medical Doctor/Public Health Consultant Kigali Rwanda 204 Kaneza Patrick Leader of abanyamulenge community/Montreal Montreal Canada 205 Karayenga Athanase Journaliste Burundais Lyon France 206 Kaymba Didier Member, RCA Ottawa-Gatineau Ottawa Canada 207 Kazinguvu Ruboneka Président of collective of Banyamulenge communities/ Gakondo. Edmonton Canada 208 Kibasumba Adèle Founder, Amahoro Peace Association New York USA 209 Kinu Komengi James Community Development Specialist at Community Good Inc. Port Moresby Papua New Guinea 210 M. Farooq, Mr Television Producer Lahore Pakistan 211 Mabrouka Gasmi Documentaliste Tunis Tunisia 212 Makuza Jimmy Igisabo Minembwe Community Ontario Canada 213 Mbangukira Yehoyada President of USRCA California USA 214 Mbasekei Martin Obono Human rights Lawyer Abuja Nigeria 215 Mberakurora Olivier Lawyer Kigali Rwanda 216 Mohsin Maryam, Dr. Resident Physician, Mobile Infirmary Hospital Mobile, AL USA 217 Moustapha Mikky Finance & Development Economist Houston USA 218 Mpabwanamaguru Medard, Dr Urban planning consultant, University Lecturer and Researcher Kigali Rwanda 219 Mr. Wasif Karim, Mr Telecommunication Industry / Sector Islamabad Pakistan 220 Mugunga Espoir PASTOR Edmonton Canada 221 Mukamabano Madeleine Journalist Paris France 222 Mukarumongi Dafroza Enginieur retraitée / Co-fondatrice Collectif de Partie Civiles pour le Rwanda Reims France 223 Mukazi Alexia retraitée, famille de victimes du génocide des Tutsi au Rwanda Nyon Suisse 224 Mukimbiri Jean, Dr Médiateur Belgium 225 Mumararungu Innocent Human rights and Humanitarian activist Niamey Niger 226 Munyarusisiro Norbert Expert in Community Development Calgary Canada 227 Munyeshuli Jeanine Economist Geneva Switzerland 228 Murashi François Aviation Expert Dakar Sénégal 229 Musana Christian Banker Nienburg Germany 230 Mushinzimana Serge President RCA Ottawa-Gatineau Ottawa Canada 231 Musinga Bandora Ambassador (retired) Dar es Salaam Tanzania 232 Musoni Oswald Catholic Priest Diocese of Goma /DRC Goma DR Congo 233 Mutamuriza Chantal Human rights Defender, Lawyer Geneva Switzerland 234 Mutantaganzwa Illuminée Economist Dakar Sénégal 235 Mutware Bachoba Joseph Misercorde ASBL Sydney Australie 236 Muzana Alice Member of Parliament of Rwanda Kigali Rwanda 237 Mwesigye Byamukama Nathan Researcher Kampala Uganda 238 Nasezerano Esperance Congolese Living abroad | Sud-Kivu native | A Munyamulenge survivor of the Gatumba refugee camp genocide | Congolese, survivor of Gatumba massacre Atlanta USA 239 Ndahiriwe Patrick Coordinator - DRC Refugee Return Initiative (Organisation Sans but lucratif - Canada Office Ottawa Canada 240 Ngarambe François Xavier, Dr. Amb. Rtd Ambassador of Rwanda Kigali Rwanda 241 Nguveren Igbazua Mary Founder, Humanitarian Innovation Hub & Foundation Abuja Nigeria 242 Nhsuti Muhire Alexia Economist Londres UK 243 Nikuze Racheal Health Policy & Advocacy Boston USA 244 Nkusi R. Developer (I.T.) Bruxelles Belgium 245 Ntakirutimana Samuel Engineer /Ind.M Professional Trainer Hannover Germany 246 Nteziryayo Innocent Avocat (membre de l'East Africa Law Society) Hull UK 247 Pape Alioune Dieng Cineast Dakar Sénégal 248 Perreault Eric Fonctionnaire Gouv du Canada (retraité) Gatineau Canada 249 Purroy Alba Peace & Development Consultant / Gender Perspective Caracas Venezuela 250 Raza Ahmed Freelance Journalist Lahore Pakistan 251 Reyna Avila, Dr Pharmacist Mexico City Mexico 252 Ritwik Ghosh, Dr Educationalist, Practitioner Delhi India 253 Rukimbira Christian Ingénieur de projets, WSP Canada inc. Montréal Canada 254 Rureshya Zawadi IT specialist Maine USA USA 255 Rutaganya Arsene Member Isoko Canada Edmonton Canada 256 Rutonesha Charles, Dr Lawyer and Consultant Columbus, Ohio USA 257 Rwafonyo Muhire Idra Member Isoko USA kentucky USA 258 Rwubuzizi Odette Présidente Isôko Canada (Ass. des congolais d'éthnie Tutsi) Toutes les provinces Canada 259 Sumaira Latif Journalist DW-Urdu Service/Filmmaker Lahore Pakistan 260 Tahira Habib, Ms Development Consultant & Practitioner (former Expert Human Rights Commission of Pakistan) Lahore Pakistan 261 Terefe Enat Nurse Beyrout Libanon 262 Thiam Philominna Pediatre Dakar Sénégal 263 Thiam Yasmine Account Dakar Sénégal 264 Umulisa Geraldine Conflict Management Specialist/Canadian Federal GoV- Genocide survivor Ottawa Canada 265 Uwamwiza Jacqueline Economist Dakar Sénégal 266 Uwineza Bahizi Olivier Information professional in Library and archives Michigan USA 267 Uwizeye Ally Soudy Journalist Seattle USA