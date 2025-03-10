Rwanda: Hundreds of Experts, Academics, Lawyers, Religious Leaders, Writers, Artists Write to UN Chief Over Persecution of Congolese Tutsi

9 March 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
document

His Excellency Mr. António Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General

United Nations Headquarters

405 East 42nd Street

New York, NY, 10017

Dear Mr. Secretary-General:

We, writers, artists, journalists, lawyers, researchers, civil society members, Genocide survivors, and university professors from Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia unite our voices to respectfully urge the United Nations not to repeat the tragic error of judgement as it did during the genocide perpetrated against the Tutsis in Rwanda in 1994. From the grave ongoing events in the Eastern region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which have their roots in history, a single narrative emerges that condones the exclusion of the Tutsis from the Congolese community, as well as the real risk of their extermination as is being openly advocated for by certain Congolese political players. This present conflict, as abominable as it is, cannot be reduced to a single cause. Rather, it is the result of an explosive and complex mix of political, social, and economic tensions that have gradually crystallized into an identity crisis and armed conflict.

It is therefore imperative to obtain an immediate ceasefire to preserve human lives and pave the way for a political solution. The best way to achieve this goal is certainly not to fixate on the risk of fragmentation of the DRC, and on the particularly simplistic accusation that Rwanda is supporting the M23 for the sole purpose of exploiting natural resources in DRC. This misguided interpretation, widely relayed by the media, ignores the atrocities being committed in broad daylight against Congolese Tutsis who are killed, mutilated, and sometimes devoured by their executioners. Such a single interpretation reinforces exclusion, exacerbates tensions, and fuels hate speech.

We hereby invite you to give priority to finding a lasting solution that addresses the root causes of this conflict. In our view, this is the best way to ensure stability of the Great Lakes region, and the security and well-being of millions of men and women who want nothing more than the right to live in peace.

We also consider it important to identify the main armed forces on the ground, as well as their objectives and political philosophy. The M23 faces the Congolese army, which is supported by the Forces Démocratiques de Libération du Rwanda (FDLR) that were designated by the United States government as a terrorist entity due to their genocidal ideology. The Wazalendo, made up of over 200 other armed groups, also make no secret of their determination to exterminate the Congolese Tutsis. In addition to European mercenaries, troops from Burundi, South Africa, Tanzania, and Malawi are also among the combatants fighting alongside the Congolese army. The FDLR and Wazalendo armed groups organize the forced recruitment of child soldiers, in addition to exploiting Congo's natural resources, and spreading terror through mass rape and brutal killings. The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), has unfortunately strayed from its peacekeeping objective by closely associating itself with these dangerous armed groups that are maintained by the DRC government.

Mr. Secretary-General,

The Congolese Tutsi population have lived in present-day DRC well before the division of Africa by colonial powers and the subsequent formation of modern nation states. Yet they have faced numerous forms of discrimination, exclusion, and systematic massacres since the Belgian Congo's independence, and this treatment has left its mark on their psyche. For three decades, hundreds of thousands of Congolese Tutsi have been forced to live in refugee camps in Burundi, Uganda, Kenya, and Rwanda. This conflict will continue to escalate as long as the question of the nationality of Congo's Banyarwanda population remains unresolved. UN resolutions alone are derisory in the face of such an existential threat.

We would also like to point out that the tragedy experienced by the Banyamulenge, the Tutsis of South Kivu, in no way corresponds to the simplistic narrative that is being imposed on the world. The M23 emerged outside the traditional territories of the Banyamulenge, in places where mineral resources are negligible. And yet, for over seven years, the Banyamulenge have been subjected to attacks by the Congolese armed forces (FARDC) and various ethnic militias such as the MaiMai.

In North Kivu, the genocidal FDLR forces have committed all kinds of atrocities against the Congolese Tutsi with complete impunity. On the contrary, with the complicity of certain Congolese politicians, the FDLR have exploited the minerals and timber of the DRC, collected taxes in the regions under their control, and forced Tutsi civilians to seek refuge in neighboring countries.

Mr. Secretary-General,

A careful study of the complete history of the region will demonstrate that the emergence of the M23 is not the cause but is rather the consequence of systematic denial of the civil and human rights of the Tutsi population and excluding them from full participation in the DRC society. Tanzanian leader Julius Nyerere knew what he was talking about when, in 1996, he emphasized the indissolubility of the inhabitants of this part of Africa: "(...) it is useless," he said, "to respect borders without respecting the individuals within those borders (...)" Consequently, when addressing the question of respect for the border established between Germany and Belgium, it is essential to also consider respect for the populations affected by this division."

We can deduct from all this that the emergence of the M23 is not the cause but the consequence of the Tutsi question in the Democratic Republic of Congo. We submit the following particularly significant facts for your consideration:

· Three years after Congo gained independence in 1960, the Nande leader Denis Paluku proclaimed the sovereignty of North Kivu against Kinshasa. His Rwandophone colleagues opposed him and advocated for the unity of Congo. In response, Paluku decided to send a punitive expedition to Masisi. Tutsis were arrested and executed in Kiroshe. In those days, the M23 did not exist.

· In the 80s, Congolese Tutsi students were molested on the Kinshasa Campus to cries of: "Long live Zairean nationality! Death to the usurpers of our nationality! A leaflet also called for "the snakes (Tutsi students) who want to bite us to be eradicated everywhere and, in their entirety." It also read: "All the literature recognizes that the Tutsis in Zaire are immigrants and therefore should not enjoy the same rights as the genuine sons of this country." In those days, the M23 didn't exist.

· In 1991, Congolese Tutsis were banned from taking part in the Conférence Nationale Souveraine, on the pretext that they were not "Zairian." At that time, the M23 did not exist.

· During the Second Republic, especially from the 1980s onwards, Rwandophone Tutsis were eligible to vote, but not to stand for election. In those days, the M23 did not exist.

· The constitution of the Democratic Republic of Congo has been amended more than seven times, each time in connection with the Rwandophone question. In those days, the M23 did not exist.

Recent attacks on Tutsi civilians and the killing of thousands in the Kivu region are ample evidence for the creation and existence of the M23. It is clear to us that the international community is making a potentially devastating mistake in imagining that the elimination of a single rebel group and the imposition of sanctions against Rwanda will suffice to restore peace in eastern DRC and resolve the historic discrimination against the Congolese Tutsis.

The alliance between the Congolese army, MONUSCO, the Wazalendo, and the FDLR has contributed to the increased militarization of the region and widespread hatred against the Tutsi. Such a military and ideological alliance reinforces a kind of perpetual war and pushes a little farther away every day the peace that the UN organization claims to seek.

Mr. Secretary-General,

If there's one lesson to be learned from this conflict, it's that the alliance between the Congolese State, MONUSCO, the Wazalendo and the FDLR has contributed to the increased militarization of the region and to stir up hate against Tutsis. Such a military and ideological alliance reinforces a kind of perpetual war and pushes the peace that your organization claims to seek farther away every day. Thabo Mbeki clearly understood this situation when he sounded the alarm in 2012 about the risk of a long-lasting conflict, with these almost prophetic words: "If the Congolese government does not protect the Congolese Tutsis, then the M23 will continue to exist, because they will have weapons to defend themselves."

In our view, for lasting peace and security in DRC and the Great Lakes region, it is necessary for the United Nations to:

· Re-examine the mission and the need for MONUSCO, as it is currently constituted and deployed.

· Re-examine the causes and consequences of the United Nations' failure to prevent and stop the genocide of the Tutsi in 1994, alongside the current management of Eastern Congo, especially considering the findings of reports like "Rwanda: The Preventable Genocide" from the African Union, compiled by an International Panel of Eminent Personalities, the Mucyo report, the Duclert report, and the Muse report.

· Address Rwanda's security concerns by disarming the FDLR and combatting the genocidal ideology that they have been spreading in the region since they committed the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

· Review the numerous agreements between the DRC government and the M23 to determine what has prevented their implementation.

· Discontinue and discourage any military support for the DRC government if it continues to call on genocidaires, mercenaries, and militias whose political program is limited to the extermination of the Tutsi.

· Appoint a UN representative who has credibility with all parties in the eastern DRC conflict to play a mediation role that can promote peace by involving local communities.

· Reaffirm the legal principle of the inviolability of national borders, linking it to the inalienable right of Tutsi populations to own their ancestral lands where they can live in security as full Congolese citizens.

· Guarantee the security of all minority groups in the DRC by encouraging the value of education that promotes an understanding of Congolese identity through the prism of the individual citizen rather than tribal/ethnic affiliation.

· Set up a neutral international commission to investigate mining contracts, as well as practices relating to the exploration, exploitation, marketing, and financing of rare earth minerals, agricultural, and forestry products in the DRC.

· Encourage and support the peace initiatives of religious institutions such as the Conférence Nationale du Congo (CENCO) in collaboration with the Église du Christ au Congo (ECC), and the Association des Conférences Episcopales de l'Afrique Centrale (ACEAC).

Mr. Secretary-General,

We expect you, unlike your predecessor in 1994, to take every available measure to eliminate the perils threatening defenceless civilians who are being targeted only because they are Tutsis. We believe that a less tendentious and narrow analysis of the situation in the Kivu region is urgently needed as a prerequisite for any lasting solution. We cannot stress enough that the exclusive focus on the M23 and Rwanda encourages venomous discourse among the increasingly bold extremists who find social media an effective means of popularizing their extermination ideology.

The United Nations apologized to the victims of the genocide that was perpetrated against the Tutsis in Rwanda in 1994, but there is every reason to fear that 32 years later it may be forced to apologize again to the victims of the genocide in preparation against the Tutsi in the DRC.

We urge you to assume your responsibilities in the face of the threats to which we have drawn your attention. It's not just the fate of the people of the Great Lakes and their need for security that is at stake, the credibility of the United Nations and its commitment to universal human rights are also at stake.

We, the signatories are:

Researchers and Professors
1 Bibhuranjan Nayak, Dr Chief Scientist, Gold Medallist in Geological Sciences, CSIR-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology, Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar India
2 Carlos F.O. Graeff, Dr. Material Chemistry Bauru Brazil
3 Chretien Jean-Pierren Dr. Historien Bordeaux France
4 Duclert Vincent, Dr. Historian, Senior Research Scientist, EHESS-CNRS Paris France
5 Dumas Hélène, Dr Historienne spécialiste du Rwanda Paris France
6 Ensign Margee, Dr. President of the American University of Bulgaria Blagoevgrad Bulgaria
7 Gallimore Tim, Dr. Former Spokesperson for the UNICTR Prosecutor Missouri USA
8 Karegeye Jean-Pierre, Dr. Director, Interdisciplinary Genocide Studies Center Boston USA
9 Lucas Peña, Dr. Sociologist, professor Bogotá Colombia
10 Mahamadou Lamine Sagna, Dr Professor, Social Science & Policy Studies, Worcester Polytechnic Institute Worcester USA
11 Mahwa Aloys Researcher, Peace Ambassador and John Lewis Fellow Goma DR Congo
12 Muhammad Zahid Bilal, Dr Associate Professor, Head, Department of Media & Communication Studies, University of Okara Okara Pakistan
13 Murefu Alphonse, Dr. Senior Lecturer, School of Law, University of Rwanda Kigali Rwanda
14 Murigande Charles, , Dr. former Rwanda Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof of Mathematics Kigali Rwanda
15 Mweru Mugambi Hannah, Dr Professor of English an Literature, Akhawayn University Ifrane Morocco
16 Nicki Hitchcott, , Dr. Prof of French and African Studies, University of St Andrews St Andrews Scotland
17 Njoya Wandia, Dr Associate professor, Daystar University Nairobi Kenya
18 Saxena Ambrish, Dr Professor & Dean University of South Asia Delhi India
19 Surafel Tilahun, Dr Professor and Head pf the HPC and Big Data Analytics Centre of Excellence, Science and Technology University Addis Ababa Ethiopia
20 Wajiha Raza Rizvi, Dr. Senior Research & Policy Specialist | Associate Professor, Beaconhouse National University Lahore Pakistan
21 Yepez-Reyes Veronica, Dr Professor of Communication, Pontificia Universidad Católica del Ecuador Quito Ecuador
22 Audoin- Rouzeau Stéphane, Dr. Historien et directeur d'études de l'EHESS Paris France
23 Abdarajmane Ngaidé, Dr Professor of History, University of Cheikh Anta Diop Dakar Sénégal
24 Adut Lillian Akhawayn University, Ifrane Morocco
25 Arunima Mukherjee Educationalist India
26 Ashish Chatterjee Educationalist (Media) Delhi India
27 Ayushi Singh Academic, researcher Delhi India
28 Ben Arrous Michel Géographe Jérusalem/Bordeaux Israël/France
29 Bidadanure Juliana, , Dr. Associate Professor at New York University New York USA
30 Boyi Henri, , Dr. Senior Lecturer, Arts, Western University London Canada
31 Brinker Virginie, Dr Enseignante-Chercheure, Université Bourgogne Dijon France
32 Caquard Sébastien, Dr Professeur, Université Concordia (Canada) Montréal Canada
33 Catalina Sagarra, Dr Associate professor, editor of the e-journal GenObs Peterborough Canada
34 Chance Pascal PhD student Beijing China
35 Coulibaly Bojana, Dr Harvard University Cambridge USA
36 Dilshad Rao, Mr Textile Designer, Researcher, Archivist, Academic Lahore Pakistan
37 Dr Nkaka Raphael, , Dr. Associate Professor of History, University of Rwanda Huye Rwanda
38 Egan Michael, , Dr. Historian, McMaster University Hamilton Canada
39 Eni Maryani, Dr Professor, Faculty of Communication Sciences, Universitas Padjajaran Bandung Indonesia
40 Enrique Pelaez, Dr Demographer Cordoba Argentina
41 Enrique Teran, Dr Professor of Medicine - Biomedical Reseracher Quito Ecuador
42 Faiza Rafique, Ms Visiting Faculty, Canadian University Dubai Dubai UAE
43 Flor de Mayo Gonzalez, Dr Professor of Engeneering , San Carlos University, San Carlos Guatemala
44 Gasana Sebastien, Dr Lecturer/University of Technology and Arts of Byumba Kigali Rwanda
45 Gasanabo Jean-Damascene, Dr Researcher - Social Sciences New York USA
46 Gashugi Denyse Sociologue Dakar Sénégal
47 Gatsinzi Basaninyenzi, Dr Retired Professor, Alabama A & M University Alabama USA
48 Habib Thiam Environementaliste Dakar Sénégal
49 Ina Van Looy Directrice du Centre d'éducation à la citoyenneté du CCLJ Bruxelles Belgium
50 Juan Montero Gomez, Dr Professor, activist Spain
51 Kabanda Marcel, , Dr. Historien Paris France
52 Kalinsky Aurelia, Dr Researcher, Centre Marc Bloc Berlin Germany
53 Kamanzi Pierre Canisius, Dr. Professor, Education, Université de Montréal Montréal Canada
54 Karake Steven, Dr. Professor of Economics Vancouver Canada
55 Karege Felicien, , Dr. Retired Professor, University of Rwanda Kigali Rwanda
56 Karen Thomas Smith, Rev. Chaplain, Al Akhawayn University, President Eglise Evangélique au Maroc Ifrane Morocco
57 Karolyn M. Byerly, Dr Academic, researcher, activist Washington USA
58 Kayiranga Alphonse, Dr. Associate Professor and researcher at Chinese Academy of Sciences Wulumqi China
59 Kayitsinga Jean, Dr Research Specialist, Michigan State University East Lansing USA
60 Kazinierakis Alain, , Dr. Professeur de photograpghie- Photographe Bruxelles Belgique
61 Kenedid Hassan, Dr Sociologist Hargeisa Somaliland
62 Kotek Joë, , Dr.l professeur émérité des Universistés Bruxelles Belgique
63 Kumuyange Jean-Claude Aimé, , Dr. Chercheur UQAM Montréal Canada
64 Liza Lorenzetti, Dr Social Work Associate Professor Calgary Canada
65 Manasvi Maheshwari, Dr Higher Education, Media Studies Delhi USA/India
66 Manmeet Kaur, Dr Professor (Communication) Delhi India
67 Martin-Suarez, Dr Professor of Literature Tenerife Spain
68 Murigande Jacques Mighty Popo Principal Director, Rwanda School of Creative Arts and Music Kigali Rwanda
69 Musonera Etienne, Dr Professor of Marketing, Mercer University Atlanta, Georgia USA
70 Mwiza Jessica PhD Candidate, Sociologist (City University of New York ) New York USA
71 Ndahiro Tom Technical Advisor and Researcher at Interdisciplinary Genocide Studies Center Kigali Rwanda
72 Ndayizigamiye Richard, Dr Lecturer, Arts, Brock University Saint Catherines Canada
73 Nima John Amity, Dr Academic, researcher Mumbai India
74 Nipunika Sarkar Educationalist Delhi India
75 Nizeyimana Innocent, Dr BioInformaticien Dakar Sénégal
76 Nizeyimbabazi Jean de Dieu Director of Agriculture and Natural Resources Unit[MSc] BURERA District Rwanda
77 Nkurunziza Emmanuel, Dr. Research in genocide studies Toronto Canada
78 Nsengumukiza Eric, Mr Theologian, Vienna Austria
79 Nshimiyimana, Eugène, Dr Associate Professor, Arts, McMaster University Hamilton Canada
80 Ntakirutimana Jean-Berchmans Associate Professor, Arts, Brock University Saint Catherines Canada
81 Ntayomba James PhD student/Researcher Nanjing China
82 Nyiringabo R. Gatete, Me Snr. Fellow, Institute of Policy Analysis and Reseach (IPAR). Kigali Rwanda
83 Pedro Martin-Suarez, Dr. Professeur de littérature et traducteur Tenerife Spain
84 Pramod Pandey, Dr Educationalist, DME Delhi India
85 Rangira Béa Gallimore, Dr Retiree Professor Emeritus Columbia, Mo USA
86 Rehan Tayyab, Mr Criminologist Faisalabad Pakistan
87 Rowland Apentiik Caesar, Dr. University of Calgary, AB, Canada Calgary Canada
88 Rusanganwa Vincent, Dr Researcher, Umeå University Umeå Sweden
89 Rusatsi Andrew, Dr. Prof of Biblical Exegesis and Peace Studies Juba South Sudan
90 Rustman Yrsa Peace and Development Uppsala Sweden
91 Samba Gadjigo, Dr Professor, Mount Holyoke College Massassuchets USA
92 SAMBO Armel, Dr Professor, History, The University of Maroua Maroua Cameroon
93 Sandrine Ricci, Dr. Chercheuse et chargée de cours (Université du Québec à Montréal) Montréal Canada
94 Sarvesh Dutt Tripathi, Dr Media education Delhi India
95 Semujanga Josias, Dr. Professor, University of Montreal Montreal Canada
96 Sèye Serigne, DR Enseignant-Chercheur, Université Cheikh Anta Diop Dakar Sénégal
97 Shubham Mishra Academic, researcher Delhi India
98 Suchismita Pattanaik, Dr Researcher and Policy Specialist Bhubaneswar India
99 Susmita Bala, Dr Academic, researcher, media and communication Delhi India
100 Taimoor Hassan, Dr Professor, University of Central Punjab (Former Dean Faculty of Media & Mass Communication) Lahore Pakistan
101 Tegera Buseyi Aloys, Dr Historian Goma DR Congo
102 Tultul Chatterjee Academic, researcher, Classical Music Delhi India
103 Tuza Oxygène Chercheur en géopolitique Rotterdam Pays-Bas
104 Twagilimana Aimable, Dr Distinguished Professor, Buffalo State University SUNY Buffalo USA
105 Uwagaba Joseph, Dr. Adjunct Professor/ VIJZA Poland Warsaw Poland
106 Waqas A. Khan, Dr Advisor (Forests), Minister of Education, Punjab | Educationalist Changa Manga Pakistan
107 Waseem Anwar, Dr Professor & Director, International Centre for Pakistani Writing in English, Kinnaird College for Women Lahore Pakistan
108 Worku Negash, Dr Sr. Educational Policy Advisor Addis Ababa Ethiopia
109 Yoporeka Somet Professor, Dedan Kimathi University of Technology Nyeri Kenya
110 Zara Masood, Dr Assistant Professor, Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) Lahore Pakistan
Writers and Artists
111 Boubacar Boris Diop Writer, Neustadt International Prize for Literature in 2022 Dakar Sénégal
112 Celis Dominique Autrice, écrivaine et professeur de philosophie Kigali Rwanda
113 Chibani Ali, Dr Writer and journalist Paris France
114 Clarke Bruce Painter, author of works of memory on the genocide against the Tutsi of Rwanda Paris France
115 Faye Gaël Singer, Writer, Prix Renaudot Paris/Kigali France/Rwanda
116 Kayitesi-Jozan Annick Writer, Psycholigist, genocide Survivor Paris France
117 Morel Jacques Writer Paris France
118 Mugesera Antoine Ecrivain, Ex-Président de l'Ibuka, Ex-senateur Kigali Rwanda
119 Mujawayo Esther Ecrivaine, Traumathérapeute (Writer, Trauma Therapist) Essen Germany
120 Mukagasana Yolande Writer, genocide Survivor Kigali Rwanda
121 Ngabo King Artist, Researcher and Founder and Director of Museum Ingabo Kigali Rwanda
122 Olle-Laprune Philippe Publisher writer Mexico city Mexico
123 Shadwal Prince Director, Script-writer, Producer - Fiction/Non-fiction Editor and Post-production Supervisor Mumbai India
124 Asad Khalid, Mr Artist, Designer, Animation Film Lahore Pakistan
125 Barra Hart Author, Musician, Pan-Africanist Abuja Nigeria
126 Bidadanure Nestor écrivain et philosophe Bujumbura Burundi
127 Boitaud Dalila comédienne, metteure en scène de théâtre Uzest France
128 Butera Charles Writer - Genocide survivor Hamilton Canada
129 Domingue Charles Cineaste Saint Hillaire Canada
130 Dupaquier Jean-François Ecrivain Paris France
131 Gicali Marie-Josée Autrice Montréal Canada
132 Gumira Eugène Artiste Plasticien Montréal Canada
133 Hamama Tul Bushra Artist, Designer Olathe USA
134 Ishimwe Clement Music Producer Kigali Rwanda
135 Kabano S. Isabelle artiste -comedienne Rwanda Kigali Rwanda
136 Karengera Eric Creative Producer - founder of the afropean music network AFROGROOV Kigali Rwanda
137 Khalid Hussain, Mr Cartoonist, Illustrator, Artist Lahore Pakistan
138 Lyamukuru Félicité Survivante du genocide des tutsi 1994n Autrice de l'Ouragan a frappé Nyundo, Militante pour la transmission de la mémoire des victimes de génocide et l'éducation Belgium
139 Macky Madiba Sylla artiste musicien et cinéaste Dakar Sénégal
140 Matabishi Lyliane Artist Torino Italy
141 Mazina Teddy Photographer, Artist Bruxelles Belgium
142 Misigaro Adrien Artist/Musician Washington USA
143 Misigaro Gentil, Mr Artist, &Activist Calgary Canada
144 Mukantabana Adélaïde Writer, Genocide Survivor Dordogne France
145 Mutegwaraba Henriette Writer, Genocide Survivor Huston USA
146 Ngabo Nel Artist/Musician Kigali Rwanda
147 Rurangwa Jean-Marie Vianney, Dr Novelist, playwright Deventher Canada
148 UMUGIRANEZA Alain Fred Artist Kigali Rwanda
149 Umugiraneza Alain Fred Artist Kigali Rwanda
150 Uwase Bukuru Christiane Artist Kigali Rwanda
Professionals and civil society members
151 Amadou Bator Dieng Journalist, fondateur du site Kirinapost Dakar Sénégal
152 Brito Jose Ancien Diplomate Praie Cap Vert
153 Destexhe Alain, MD, Dr Essayist, Former Senator Bruxelles Belgium
154 Gisagara Richard Avocat des victimes du génocide contre les Tutsi Paris France
155 Juan Montero Gomez, Dr Professor, activist Spain
156 Laure de Vulpian Journaliste Auray France
157 Muhozi Innocent Journaliste, directeur de la Radio TV Renaissance Bujumbura Burundi
158 Abg. Karina Peña Abogado caracas Venezuela
159 Abg. Reinaldo Ramos Abogado caracas Venezuela
160 Abg.Edward Ramos Abogado caracas Venezuela
161 Abg.Eleades Magaly Cedres Abogado caracas Venezuela
162 Adama Togola, Dr École de journalisme Bamako Mali
163 AKERE Orimisan, DR Business operator Lagos Nigeria
164 Amit Matta Business Head Pune India
165 Amit Ratanlal Matta Banker Mumbai India
166 Asma Omar, Ms Freelance Journalist Lahore Pakistan
167 Aymeric Givord Membre du CPCR et du CA d'Ibuka France Paris France
168 Bahati Ruzibiza Daniel Civil Aviation Engineer/ATM(Air Traffic Management) Maine State USA
169 Bandora Patricia Architect/Researcher Dar es Salaam Tanzania
170 Benjamin Franklin, Dr consultant at Water for people Vancouver Canada
171 Beynis Rene, Dr Medecin Dakar Sénégal
172 Brossard Espérance Comptable Niort France
173 Cecil Halkey CSO /Never Again Rwanda Kigali Rwanda
174 Dabire Sorviel Aristide attaché d'administration scolaire et universitaire Dano Burkina Faso
175 Dème Aisha Consultante projets culturels, auteure, curatrice indépendante Dakar Sénégal
176 Deprez Dirk Lawyer Brussel Belgium
177 Djomo Clorore Engeneer Garches France
178 Dr Jacques Kiruhura Medical Doctor and resident in obstetric and gynecology Kigali Rwanda
179 DRC Refugee Return Initiative Organisation Sans but lucratif - USA Office Washington USA
180 Dre Jacinthe Samuelson Psychologue Montréal Canada
181 Dushimire R. Innocent Juriste Kigali Rwanda
182 Edith Joyce Beynis Juriste Dakar Sénégal
183 Essoh Célestin Consultant en Informatique Paris France
184 Fall Omar Engineer Paris France
185 Fougain Jean-Paul Engeneer Paris France
186 Gacendeli Devota Genocide survivor Kigali Rwanda
187 Galabert Jean-Luc Consultant en projet de développement- Editeur de la maison d'edition Izuba Nyamata Rwanda
188 Ganza Emmanuel Senior Pastor Of the House of Grace Church New York USA
189 Gasana Sebastien, Dr Lecturer/University of Technology and Arts of Byumba Kigali Rwanda
190 Gashugi Rachel Banquière Metz France
191 Gasirabo Rosine Retired Obidos Portugal
192 Gauthier Alain Président CPCR Reims France
193 Gerhard Reuther Reverend and head of an educational project in Rwanda Ruhla Germany
194 Gouteux Bruno Consultant Kigali Rwanda
195 Gumira Agnès Retraite de nation unies Dakar Sénégal
196 Heather Jessie, Dr Physician Roseau Dominica
197 Ingabire Marie-Immaculée Activist des droits humains Kigali Rwanda
198 Jean-François Cahay Engineer Brussels Belgium
199 Kabano Niwese Sophie Lawyer Kigali Rwanda
200 Kagabo Mitali Alain IT Specialist North Bethesda USA
201 Kalima Evode Former Member of Parliament & Civil Society Consultant Huye Rwanda
202 Kamanzi Jean, Dr Consultant, FAO Gatineau Canada
203 Kamugundu David, Dr. Medical Doctor/Public Health Consultant Kigali Rwanda
204 Kaneza Patrick Leader of abanyamulenge community/Montreal Montreal Canada
205 Karayenga Athanase Journaliste Burundais Lyon France
206 Kaymba Didier Member, RCA Ottawa-Gatineau Ottawa Canada
207 Kazinguvu Ruboneka Président of collective of Banyamulenge communities/ Gakondo. Edmonton Canada
208 Kibasumba Adèle Founder, Amahoro Peace Association New York USA
209 Kinu Komengi James Community Development Specialist at Community Good Inc. Port Moresby Papua New Guinea
210 M. Farooq, Mr Television Producer Lahore Pakistan
211 Mabrouka Gasmi Documentaliste Tunis Tunisia
212 Makuza Jimmy Igisabo Minembwe Community Ontario Canada
213 Mbangukira Yehoyada President of USRCA California USA
214 Mbasekei Martin Obono Human rights Lawyer Abuja Nigeria
215 Mberakurora Olivier Lawyer Kigali Rwanda
216 Mohsin Maryam, Dr. Resident Physician, Mobile Infirmary Hospital Mobile, AL USA
217 Moustapha Mikky Finance & Development Economist Houston USA
218 Mpabwanamaguru Medard, Dr Urban planning consultant, University Lecturer and Researcher Kigali Rwanda
219 Mr. Wasif Karim, Mr Telecommunication Industry / Sector Islamabad Pakistan
220 Mugunga Espoir PASTOR Edmonton Canada
221 Mukamabano Madeleine Journalist Paris France
222 Mukarumongi Dafroza Enginieur retraitée / Co-fondatrice Collectif de Partie Civiles pour le Rwanda Reims France
223 Mukazi Alexia retraitée, famille de victimes du génocide des Tutsi au Rwanda Nyon Suisse
224 Mukimbiri Jean, Dr Médiateur Belgium
225 Mumararungu Innocent Human rights and Humanitarian activist Niamey Niger
226 Munyarusisiro Norbert Expert in Community Development Calgary Canada
227 Munyeshuli Jeanine Economist Geneva Switzerland
228 Murashi François Aviation Expert Dakar Sénégal
229 Musana Christian Banker Nienburg Germany
230 Mushinzimana Serge President RCA Ottawa-Gatineau Ottawa Canada
231 Musinga Bandora Ambassador (retired) Dar es Salaam Tanzania
232 Musoni Oswald Catholic Priest Diocese of Goma /DRC Goma DR Congo
233 Mutamuriza Chantal Human rights Defender, Lawyer Geneva Switzerland
234 Mutantaganzwa Illuminée Economist Dakar Sénégal
235 Mutware Bachoba Joseph Misercorde ASBL Sydney Australie
236 Muzana Alice Member of Parliament of Rwanda Kigali Rwanda
237 Mwesigye Byamukama Nathan Researcher Kampala Uganda
238 Nasezerano Esperance Congolese Living abroad | Sud-Kivu native | A Munyamulenge survivor of the Gatumba refugee camp genocide | Congolese, survivor of Gatumba massacre Atlanta USA
239 Ndahiriwe Patrick Coordinator - DRC Refugee Return Initiative (Organisation Sans but lucratif - Canada Office Ottawa Canada
240 Ngarambe François Xavier, Dr. Amb. Rtd Ambassador of Rwanda Kigali Rwanda
241 Nguveren Igbazua Mary Founder, Humanitarian Innovation Hub & Foundation Abuja Nigeria
242 Nhsuti Muhire Alexia Economist Londres UK
243 Nikuze Racheal Health Policy & Advocacy Boston USA
244 Nkusi R. Developer (I.T.) Bruxelles Belgium
245 Ntakirutimana Samuel Engineer /Ind.M Professional Trainer Hannover Germany
246 Nteziryayo Innocent Avocat (membre de l'East Africa Law Society) Hull UK
247 Pape Alioune Dieng Cineast Dakar Sénégal
248 Perreault Eric Fonctionnaire Gouv du Canada (retraité) Gatineau Canada
249 Purroy Alba Peace & Development Consultant / Gender Perspective Caracas Venezuela
250 Raza Ahmed Freelance Journalist Lahore Pakistan
251 Reyna Avila, Dr Pharmacist Mexico City Mexico
252 Ritwik Ghosh, Dr Educationalist, Practitioner Delhi India
253 Rukimbira Christian Ingénieur de projets, WSP Canada inc. Montréal Canada
254 Rureshya Zawadi IT specialist Maine USA USA
255 Rutaganya Arsene Member Isoko Canada Edmonton Canada
256 Rutonesha Charles, Dr Lawyer and Consultant Columbus, Ohio USA
257 Rwafonyo Muhire Idra Member Isoko USA kentucky USA
258 Rwubuzizi Odette Présidente Isôko Canada (Ass. des congolais d'éthnie Tutsi) Toutes les provinces Canada
259 Sumaira Latif Journalist DW-Urdu Service/Filmmaker Lahore Pakistan
260 Tahira Habib, Ms Development Consultant & Practitioner (former Expert Human Rights Commission of Pakistan) Lahore Pakistan
261 Terefe Enat Nurse Beyrout Libanon
262 Thiam Philominna Pediatre Dakar Sénégal
263 Thiam Yasmine Account Dakar Sénégal
264 Umulisa Geraldine Conflict Management Specialist/Canadian Federal GoV- Genocide survivor Ottawa Canada
265 Uwamwiza Jacqueline Economist Dakar Sénégal
266 Uwineza Bahizi Olivier Information professional in Library and archives Michigan USA
267 Uwizeye Ally Soudy Journalist Seattle USA

