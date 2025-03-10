Uganda: A Small Clique Is Destroying Uganda's Future - Bobi Wine

9 March 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has accused a small group of powerful individuals of plundering Uganda's resources and pushing millions into poverty.

As the race for the Kawempe North by-election intensifies, Kyagulanyi addressed supporters in the constituency, citing recent remarks by Inspector General of Government (IGG) Betty Kamya.

"Out of the 49 million Ugandans, only about 35,000 people have access to public funds and can make decisions. They are the ones who steal over 10 trillion shillings each year," he said.

He blamed this elite group for widespread corruption, which he said has crippled essential services.

"They are the ones who have turned Uganda into one of the most corrupt countries in the world. They have ensured we have no functional schools, hospitals, or factories," Kyagulanyi stated.

He also highlighted the economic hardships that have forced many young Ugandans to seek employment abroad.

"They are the ones responsible for the mass exodus of young unemployed Ugandans who go to Arab countries to serve as maids," he noted.

Kyagulanyi also accused the same group of stifling dissent and using state security forces to silence critics.

"They are the ones who send the impoverished military and police to beat up those who speak against corruption," he added.

With elections approaching, the NUP leader urged Ugandans to take a stand.

"As we face the Kawempe North election and next year's general elections, we are asking the people of Uganda where they fall. One has to be among the 49 million oppressed tax-payers or part of the 35,000 oppressors."

Kyagulanyi was in Kawempe North rallying residents to support NUP's candidate, Elias Luyimbazi Nalukoola, in the upcoming by-election.

The Kawempe North seat became vacant following the passing of MP Muhammad Ssegirinya on January 9.

Ssegirinya won the constituency for NUP in the 2021 general election, making it a stronghold for the opposition party.

The by-election is scheduled for March 13, with NUP widely expected to retain the seat.

