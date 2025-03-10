Uganda's Children At Risk Due to Budget Shortfalls - Experts

Child rights experts have raised concerns that despite advancements in Uganda's legal and policy frameworks, the country's investment in crucial social sectors such as education, health, nutrition, and child protection remains inadequate.

This concern was voiced during a high-level breakfast meeting in Kampala, where the Uganda Child Rights NGO Network, in collaboration with Save the Children, engaged parliamentary committee chairpersons to advocate for child-focused budget allocations.

The meeting followed a position paper developed on September 18, 2024, which identified key gaps in child-related funding and proposed strategic interventions.

Experts emphasized that low budget allocations, coupled with inequitable resource distribution, have resulted in chronic underfunding of programs designed to support children's well-being.

Frank Kabuye, Member of Parliament for Kassanda South and Shadow Minister for Youth and Children Affairs, criticized the government for failing to prioritize young people in national planning.

He warned that the consequences of neglecting children's needs could be severe.

"Over 73% of Uganda's population consists of young people and children below 18 years. If we don't plan for them now, we are creating a disaster that will explode and destroy the country in the near future," Kabuye cautioned.

He also condemned the government's decision to merge the National Children Authority, arguing that it was an excuse to eliminate an institution that had never been properly funded or operationalized.

"In 2016, the authority was established but was never given a budget beyond salaries. The board was not fully constituted, yet the government blamed its inefficiency on poor performance. Now, children's affairs have been left to a ministry that is already overwhelmed," he noted.

Kabuye further pointed out that Uganda risks losing key export markets due to concerns over child labor.

He cited a recent warning from the European Union (EU) that Ugandan products, including coffee and fish, could face bans due to allegations of child labor in production.

"Instead of proactively addressing these concerns, the government waits until the EU enforces restrictions before reacting. We don't want to prevent problems we only want to treat them after they explode," he criticized.

The opposition legislator revealed that an alternative budget proposal focusing on youth and children's welfare would soon be launched and urged the government to adopt forward-thinking policies to secure the future of Uganda's young population.

Rose Obigah, Woman Member of Parliament for Terego District, expressed concern over declining donor support, particularly from the United States, which previously funded HIV/AIDS medication in Uganda.

"We used to receive significant support from partners, but this funding is now decreasing. Some donors, especially the USA, have completely withdrawn their contributions for HIV/AIDS medication," she noted.

Despite these funding cuts, Obigah emphasized the need for budgetary discipline, urging the government to eliminate unnecessary expenses.

"For instance, some entities still allocate funds for printing and photocopying, which could be minimized by adopting digital communication," she suggested.

She stressed that essential sectors like education, healthcare, immunization, and nutrition must receive adequate funding.

"You cannot continue budgeting without recognizing children as a priority. The budget must address education, healthcare, and immunization because children rely on these services more than any other group," she stated.

Obigah also reassured Ugandans that children's voices are being considered in the budget-making process through a child-parent-community approach.

"As NRM, we will ensure that the child-priority budget is addressed, both in our discussions today and in Parliament," she pledged.

Mondo Kyateka, Assistant Commissioner for Youth and Children Affairs at the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development, emphasized the urgent need for increased investment in child welfare, advocating for better budget allocation and policy implementation.

He underscored the importance of data-driven decision-making, stressing that research findings must be shared with all policymakers to ensure informed planning.

"If we conduct research and don't share it with policymakers, then we have wasted money. I pledge to work with stakeholders to ensure that research findings are published and distributed to all Members of Parliament," Kyateka stated.

He also noted that while budget increments for children's programs are often announced, they should be analyzed in relation to Uganda's growing population.

"We always hear about budget increments, but we need to balance them with the population growth rate. Uganda is one of the fastest-growing populations--we reproduce as if on a mission," he remarked, emphasizing the need for proportional resource allocation.

Kyateka further stressed the importance of implementing child-centered policies, such as the National Integrated Early Childhood Development Policy.

"Twenty-five percent of children still lack proper nutrition and care during their early years, which affects their long-term development," he pointed out.

As Uganda's child population continues to grow, he called for a structured approach to financing and implementing child welfare programs, urging policymakers to align budget increases with the actual needs of children across the country.

Irene Kagoya, an advocacy representative from World Vision, raised concerns over the potential decline in budget allocations for crucial sectors affecting children.

She warned that inadequate funding would have both short- and long-term consequences on children's well-being.

"Failure to allocate sufficient resources to education, healthcare, and nutrition will severely affect children's growth and future opportunities," she emphasized.

She specifically highlighted the likely reduction in funding for primary healthcare, a critical service for children, especially in rural communities.

"The national budget framework paper indicates a decline in primary healthcare funding. Communities rely on these services to protect themselves from diseases like malaria. If funding is cut, vital health information will not reach families, leading to increased medical costs and worsening child health," Kagoya cautioned.

She further explained that reduced healthcare funding would force families to spend more of their income on treating preventable diseases, ultimately straining household resources.

Additionally, she emphasized the need for government intervention in child nutrition, warning that poor planning would result in rising malnutrition rates.

Kagoya urged policymakers to reconsider budget cuts and prioritize child-focused spending to safeguard Uganda's future generations.