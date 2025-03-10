Somalia: Somali President Honors Women Leaders for Role in Al-Shabaab Fight, Democracy

9 March 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud hosted an iftar event on Saturday to honor Somali women leaders on International Women's Day, praising their vital role in the fight against Al-Shabaab and the nation's democratic progress.

Speaking at the event in the state house, Mohamud highlighted the central role of women in Somali society, noting their contributions to liberating the country from the group. He lauded their efforts in raising awareness, supporting the military, and rebuilding communities in areas recently freed from Al-Shabaab's control.

The president also emphasized the importance of women's participation in Somalia's democratic process, urging their active involvement in elections, including voting and contesting for national leadership positions.

Mohamud's remarks underscored the critical role Somali women play in shaping the country's future, both in national security and governance, as Somalia continues its push toward stability.

