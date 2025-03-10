Nigeria: Some People in Adamawa, Kwara Want Me Removed - Senator Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has said there are individuals in Adamawa and Kwara states who wish to see him removed from his position.

According to Akpabio, some of the individuals who are well aware of the Senate rules regarding unethical conduct are intentionally overlooking the real issues due to opposition politics.

Though Akpabio didn't mention names, it was gathered that former vice president Atiku Abubakar and former senate president Abubakar Bukola Saraki who are from Adamawa and Kwara respectively, had issued statements calling on the senate president to step aside regarding the case involving Senator Natasha Akpoti-Oduaghan (Kogi Central).

But Akpabio emphasised that those individuals should understand that as senate president, he is not solely representing his constituency and party, but also an entire region that has not held that office for the past 46 years.

He made these remarks during a visit from leaders of youth groups representing various ethnic nationalities at the Senate Guest House in Maitama, Abuja, on Friday night.

"The first time the Niger Delta had a senate president, as you rightly noted, was 46 years ago. Whatever the opposition may do, we will not treat that office lightly," Akpabio remarked, adding that the senate president represents not just himself but the entire people of the Niger Delta.

Responding to the seating arrangement issue involving Natasha Akpoti-Oduaghan (Kogi Central) which led to allegations of sexual harassment, Akpabio said people were merely shouting without understanding the standing rules and the actual issues at hand.

Akpabio said, "You must read the Bible before you can quote it accurately. However, those who are unfamiliar with the inner workings of the National Assembly may not comprehend what led to her suspension.

"The 'red book' of the senate contains the standing orders and our rules. When you enter the senate, it is provided for you. In the House of Representatives, they will give you a 'green book.' People seem more interested in speaking and generating content than in addressing the real issues.

"When you enter a place, you must conform to its standards. As you mentioned, the senate is like one family, and we have our internal mechanisms. The senate upholds the rule of law. If individuals take any issue to court, they can no longer bring it to the senate. We do not interfere with legal processes because we are responsible for making the laws.

"If the process has already commenced in the senate, you cannot rush to court to halt it through a court order. The legislature is distinct from the judiciary and the executive," Akpabio asserted while defending the six-months suspension imposed on Natasha.

"The issue concerning one of our members who was elected resulted in a unanimous suspension by the senate with not a single person opposing it.

"We are a respected institution and will maintain our integrity. You cannot raise issues of privilege from another person's seat. We must be cautious about the individuals we send to the National Assembly.

"Where your fathers, former governors, ministers and past senate presidents have worked diligently to be present, you should understand that this is an important place. It is an elite club worldwide.

"The senate is a family. We will do everything possible to treat it as a family affair. I assure you, youth leaders, we shall resolve these issues," he said.

Regarding the coastal highway, Akpabio said, "Mr President has asked the Minister of Works to commence work in the Niger Delta, and the minister has assured us that the road will connect the South-South and South-East.

"However, I want you to understand that development anywhere is development everywhere.

"I assure you that the Itape rail issue resonates with me. I will convey your message to the president and will also meet with the minister to ensure that the rail line reaches Abuja.

"For me, we must adopt a holistic approach to development, and our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is making commendable progress," Akpabio stated.

On the crisis in Rivers State, Akpabio indicated that leaders would intervene, likening the situation to children playing, who might say, "Leave me, I am injured."

"I want to assure you that I, along with Senator Adams Oshiomhole and other senators from the Niger Delta, will ensure that we address this matter because peace in Rivers State is synonymous with peace in the Niger Delta.

"You have given us hope that the future is bright. We are going to have capable successors. My colleagues and I will support President Bola Tinubu in his endeavours," Akpabio affirmed.

Earlier, the leader of the youth ethnic nationalities, who also heads the Ijaw Youth Council, Sir Jonathan Lokpobiri, expressed that, as young people, they feel it is essential to harness their potential, adding that for their regions to progress, unity is crucial.

The youth expressed concern over the looming danger and political crisis in Rivers State, which requires urgent attention.

He remarked that what began as a political family is now on the brink of destabilising the state.

"As the leader of the National Assembly, that office is a source of pride for the people of the Niger Delta.

"We are in a precarious situation, and we appeal to you to intervene because it is no longer merely an issue of Wike and Fubara, but a threat to the Niger Delta," he stated.

Concerning the situation involving Natasha, the youth leader expressed their worry, even though the matter should ideally be treated as a family issue.

"Regardless of the embarrassment, show your fatherly love and manage it. No matter the circumstances, you are one of our best. We urge those who thrive on conflict in the country to recognise the value attached to that office; any attempt to undermine you will not be tolerated.

"We are here to assure you, in the eyes of the world, that we stand behind you. Some of the issues we are concerned about include the establishment of the University of Maritime in Oron by NASS in 2022, which has yet to commence operations.

"Nigeria needs to provide an explanation to the people of the Niger Delta regarding what has transpired, and we want that university to become operational.

"Once the Niger Delta is open for business, insecurity will diminish," the youth leader concluded, expressing a desire to meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.