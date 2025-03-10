Kenya: President Ruto Hits Out At Critics Over Church Donations

9 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — President William Ruto has hit out at his critics over his donations to churches.

The head of state who spoke during a church service in his Eldoret backyard maintained that he will continue "helping the church" in a bid to write off the moral breakdown Kenya is experiencing.

"Kenya must know God so that we ashame the people who are telling us that we cannot associate with the church," he said.

"We will not allow people to propagate things that drive our youths astray."

According to Ruto, those opposed to church contributions do not mean well for the country.

His sentiments come in the wake of criticism directed to his contributions to churches including his Sh20 million donation to the Jesus Winner Ministry in Roysambu that has sparked outrage.

Earlier, a heavy police presence was witnessed at the Jesus Winner Ministry after a section of youths threatened to protest at the church following Ruto's donations.

The youths contend that the government is misallocating public funds while neglecting pressing national issues such as the controversial Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

In a show of digital activism, the disgruntled youth flooded the church's pastor, Edward Mwai, with messages and calls, reportedly forcing him to change his phone number.

This is not the first time Gen Z activists have targeted religious gatherings linked to government officials.

In June last year, First Lady Rachael Ruto was forced to cancel a planned church fundraiser following warnings from the youth-led movement.

The protesters accused political leaders of using churches to shield themselves from public scrutiny and accountability.

