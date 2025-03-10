Zimbabwe: Police Name Four Christmas Pass Accident Victims

POLICE have identified four victims of the deadly cargo truck accident in Mutare that rammed into other vehicles before ploughing into roadside pedestrians following a suspected mechanical fault.

The crash that occurred Thursday around noon at the mountainous Christmas Pass claimed the lives of Timothy Muchichwa, a male adult of Jaricha village, 22 Miles in Mutare; Eunice Kutsoka (38) of 4510 Hobhouse, Mutare; Peter Dzinamarira (70) of Jaricha village, 22 Miles, Mutare and Robert Goza (57) of Nyanga.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi earlier confirmed the road traffic accident at the treacherous mountainous stretch along the Mutare-Harare route.

Nyathi said the fatal accident occurred at around 1240 hours, along Harare-Mutare Road, near VED Mutare after haulage truck carrying cement collided with four vehicles and hit four pedestrians before overturning and landing on its roof while descending Christmas Pass.

As a result of the accident, three people died on the spot while another died upon admission at Victoria Chitepo Hospital.

Preliminary reports say the cargo truck developed brake failure resulting in the mishap.

Meanwhile, police have confirmed the names of two deceased persons killed in an accident that occurred at the 36-kilometre peg along the Harare-Makumbe road, popularly known as Showgrounds in Domboshava.

The two were identified as 54-year-old Tambudzai Brandina Chipili and Nozithelo Makumalo (3).