South Sudan: Travel Advisory Updated

The Department of State updated its Travel Advisory for South Sudan on March 8, 2025, to reflect the Ordered Departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel for Juba. The Travel Advisory Level for South Sudan remains at Level 4 - Do Not Travel. This replaces the previous Travel Advisory issued on July 31, 2023.

The full text of the updated Travel Advisory is as follows:

Travel Advisory South Sudan - Level 4: Do Not Travel

Updated to reflect ordered departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel due to continued security threats in South Sudan.

Do not travel to South Sudan due to crime, kidnapping, and armed conflict.

Country Summary: Due to the risks in the country, on March 8, 2025, the Department of State ordered the departure of non-emergency U.S. government employees from South Sudan.

Armed conflict is ongoing and includes fighting between various political and ethnic groups. Weapons are readily available to the population. In addition, cattle raids occur throughout the country and often lead to violence.

Violent crime, such as carjackings, shootings, ambushes, assaults, robberies, and kidnappings are common throughout South Sudan, including Juba. Foreign nationals have been the victims of rape, sexual assault, armed robberies, and other violent crimes.

Reporting in South Sudan without the proper documentation from the South Sudanese Media Authority is considered illegal, and any journalistic work there is very dangerous. Journalists regularly report being harassed in South Sudan, and many have been killed while covering the conflict.

The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency consular services to U.S. citizens in South Sudan. U.S. government personnel working in South Sudan are under a strict curfew. They must use armored vehicles for nearly all movements, and official travel outside Juba is limited. Due to the critical crime threat in Juba, walking is also restricted; when allowed, it is limited to a small area in the immediate vicinity of the Embassy and during daylight hours only. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) and/or a Special Federal Aviation Regulation (SFAR). This is due to risks to civil aviation operating within or in the vicinity of South Sudan. For more information U.S. citizens should consult the Federal Aviation Administration's Prohibitions, Restrictions and Notices. Read the country information page for additional information on travel to South Sudan.

If you decide to travel to South Sudan:

Exercise extreme care in all parts of the country, including Juba. Travel outside of Juba with a minimum of two vehicles along with appropriate recovery and medical equipment in case of mechanical failure or other emergency.

Avoid travel along border areas.

Avoid demonstrations and crowds.

Be aware that photography in public is strictly controlled, and you are required to obtain authorization from the Ministry of Information before taking any photographs or video in public - including while inside a vehicle.

Check local media for breaking news. Be prepared to adjust your plans.

We highly recommend that you buy insurance before you travel. Check with your travel insurance provider about evacuation assistance, medical insurance, and trip cancellation coverage.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive messages and Alerts from the U.S. Embassy and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.

Review your personal security plan and visit our page on travel to high risk areas.

Draft a will and designate appropriate insurance beneficiaries and/or power of attorney.

Discuss a plan with loved ones regarding care/custody of children, pets, property, belongings, non-liquid assets (collections, artwork, etc.), funeral wishes, etc.

Share important documents, login information, and points of contact with loved ones. This is so that they can manage your affairs if you are unable to return as planned to the United States. Review this list of documents to prepare for your trip

Establish your own personal security plan in coordination with your employer or host organization, or consider consulting with a professional security organization. Your plan should include sheltering in place, maintaining outside communication, and a personal evacuation plan via commercial means.

Develop a communication plan with family or your employer or host organization (if you are traveling on business). This is so that they can monitor your safety and location as you travel through high-risk areas. Specify how you'll confirm you're safe (text, calls, etc.), how often, and who you'll contact first to share the information.

Choose one family member to serve as the point of contact. They will communicate with kidnappers/hostage-takers, media, U.S. and host country government agencies, and members of Congress if you are kidnapped or taken hostage.

Establish a proof of life protocol with your loved ones. This is so that if you are taken hostage, your loved ones can know specific questions (and answers) to ask the hostage-takers to be sure that you are alive (and to rule out a hoax).

Leave DNA samples with your medical provider in case it is necessary for your family to access them.

Erase any sensitive photos, comments, or other materials from your social media pages, cameras, laptops, and other electronic devices that could be considered controversial or provocative by local groups.

Leave your expensive/sentimental belongings behind.

Review the Country Security Report for South Sudan.

S. citizens who travel abroad should always have a contingency plan for emergency situations. Review the Traveler's Checklist.

Visit the CDC page for the latest Travel Health Information related to your travel.

