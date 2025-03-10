South Africa: Minister Ramokgopa to Engage North West On Electricity Challenges

Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, will lead an intergovernmental engagement with all municipalities in the North West province do discuss electricity challenges and introduce effective interventions.

He will be joined by Premier of the North West, Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi, during Monday's meeting.

This initiative follows the Minister's recent engagements with municipalities in Limpopo and the Free State, where similar discussions were held to address municipal electricity issues.

"This effort is in line with the seventh administration's commitment to fostering a functional local government capable of fulfilling its obligations through a coordinated effort involving all three spheres of government.

"Several municipalities are currently under Section 139 intervention, necessitating oversight from the Provincial Executive. This situation stems from longstanding municipal debts, including both arrears and current accounts owed to Eskom for electricity distribution.

"An integrated approach is essential for developing a sustainable intervention plan that focuses on medium to long-term solutions. Some strategies may require financial reconfiguration, particularly in light of the country's ongoing fiscal consolidation efforts," a joint statement by the Ministry of Electricity and Energy and the North West provincial government said.

The outcomes of the meeting aim to formulate collaboration, which will ensure that municipalities can meet their financial obligations to Eskom and ensure reliable electricity access to all.