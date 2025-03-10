South Africa: President Pays Tribute to Gender Activist Pamela Mabini

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed condolences to the family, friends and fellow activists of Gqeberha-based whistleblower and gender activist Pamela Mabini.

Mabini played a vital role in supporting victims in the Timothy Omotoso alleged rape and trafficking case.

The 46-year-old woman was shot outside her home on Friday, 7 March 2025.

The President paid tribute to Mabini for standing up for women who experienced gender-based violence.

"...[Mabini] made it her mission to ensure the police and our courts brought perpetrators to justice. The brutality inflicted on Dr Gomolemo Mokae and Pam Mabini - and recently, Imam Muhsin Hendricks - demonstrate that violent criminals have no regard for the lives of South Africans, including selfless and caring citizens who become known publicly for the contributions they make to the upliftment and protection of fellow citizens.

"Their deaths and those of all victims of violence must move communities to work together more closely as citizens and in partnership with the police to prevent violence and to identify perpetrators in instances where attacks result.

"I call on anyone who has information about any criminal activity - including these current cases - to play your role in making South Africa safer by sharing information with the police or community police forums. All of us look forward to law enforcement agencies playing their role in bringing violent criminals to book," the President said on Sunday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mokae, 61, was found dead in his Ga-Rankuwa, Pretoria, home on Wednesday, 5 March 2025, after he had last been seen on 28 February 2025. He had spent many years caring for patients in Ga-Rankuwa and was experiencing health problems of his own when he was shot in his bed.

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, joined the President in extending her heartfelt condolences and expressed deep sadness over the tragic murder of Mabini.

"The department of Justice and Constitutional Development remains committed to ensuring the safety of court users, court officials, presiding officers, community activists, witnesses, and whistleblowers.

"Efforts are underway to strengthen legal protections, including reviewing legislation to close loopholes that hinder these safeguards," the Minister said.

She emphasised that serving as a friend of the court is not only an act of bravery but also essential for fostering a safer society.

While respecting the independence of the judiciary and law enforcement agencies, the Minister Kubayi urged for a swift and thorough investigation into this tragic loss.

She called on all relevant authorities to intensify efforts to combat gender-based violence and ensure safer communities.

Furthermore, the Minister encouraged whistleblowers not to be deterred by this act and urged anyone with information that could assist in solving this case to come forward.