South Africa: Eskom Suspends Loadshedding

9 March 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

After the recovery of more than 3 000MW of generation capacity and the replenishment of sufficient emergency reserves, Eskom suspended loadshedding on Sunday at 10am.

"Coal operations at Kusile Power Station are at optimal levels. All units that were offline as of Friday are now back in service. Progress on the recovery of Koeberg Unit 2 is well underway. Eskom reassures the public that Koeberg Unit 2 remains safe," the power utility said.

Eskom said planned maintenance outages are aimed at preparing for winter and meeting regulatory and environmental licensing requirements continue.

"The team is working diligently to restore 4 091MW back to service by Monday. Eskom's Summer Outlook, published on 26 August 2024, remains unchanged.

"We maintain that loadshedding is largely behind us due to structural improvements in the generation fleet. While baseload capacity remains constrained, our generation recovery plan is addressing this challenge. The dedicated efforts of our highly skilled staff remain unwavering. Eskom will communicate further when it is necessary," the power utility said.

