South Africa: President Ramaphosa Pays Tribute to Dr Gomolemo Mokae

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the brutal killing of medical doctor, author and black consciousness intellectual Dr Gomolemo Mokae.

"The brutality inflicted on Dr Gomolemo Mokae and Pam Mabini - and recently, Imam Muhsin Hendricks - demonstrate that violent criminals have no regard for the lives of South Africans, including selfless and caring citizens who become known publicly for the contributions they make to the upliftment and protection of fellow citizens," the President said on Sunday.

Mokae, 61, was found dead in his Ga-Rankuwa, Pretoria, home on Wednesday, 5 March 2025, after he had last been seen on 28 February 2025.

He had spent many years caring for patients in Ga-Rankuwa and was experiencing health problems of his own when he was shot in his bed.

"President Ramaphosa offers his deep condolences to the family, friends, neighbours, patients and comrades of Dr Mokae who was a former national spokesperson of the Azanian People's Organisation and a founder member of the Socialist Party of Azania," the Presidency said.

In addition to his medical practice, Dr Mokae published several books and wrote for television as a proud exponent of his mother tongue, Setswana.

Mabini stood up for women who experienced gender-based violence and made it her mission to ensure the police and courts brought perpetrators to justice. She played a vital role in supporting victims in the Timothy Omotoso alleged rape and trafficking case.

She was shot outside her home on Friday, 7 March, in Gqeberha.

"Their deaths and those of all victims of violence must move communities to work together more closely as citizens and in partnership with the police to prevent violence and to identify perpetrators in instances where attacks result.

"I call on anyone who has information about any criminal activity - including these current cases - to play your role in making South Africa safer by sharing information with the police or community police forums. All of us look forward to law enforcement agencies playing their role in bringing violent criminals to book," the President said.