Nigeria: Reps Secure $37.4m Owed to Govt By 7 Oil Companies

...To Settle Before August 2025

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts has secured the commitment of seven major oil and gas operators in Nigeria to remit a total of $37,435,094.52 (approximately ₦58 billion) to the Federation Account before August 2025.

This development follows the Committee's review of financial records from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), which exposed significant gaps in royalty payments and reconciliation processes in the sector.

According to Rep Akin Rotimi, the House Spokesperson, the pledged repayment is part of a ₦9 trillion outstanding liability flagged by the Auditor General for the Federation in his 2021 report submitted to the National Assembly. These debts, accumulated over the past four years, underscore persistent revenue leakages in the oil and gas industry.

Beyond these seven companies, the Committee's investigation has uncovered a total of $1.7 billion (₦2.5 trillion) owed by 45 oil and gas firms in unpaid royalties as of December 31, 2024.

The following seven companies have acknowledged their outstanding debts and agreed to settle them before August 2025:

Belema Oil

Panocean Oil Nigeria Ltd

Newcross Exploration & Production Ltd

Dubri Oil Company Ltd

Chorus Energy

Amni International

Network Exploration

Nine companies, with a combined outstanding balance of $429.2 million, have contested the figures and requested a reconciliation process with NUPRC to verify their actual liabilities. These companies include:

Aradel/Niger Delta

Chevron

STAR DEEP

Shore Line

Seplat Producing Unlimited

Esso Erha

Esso Usan

Eroton Exploration

Seplat Energy

The Committee has directed that the reconciliation process be completed within two weeks, after which companies must settle their confirmed debts without further delay.

A total of 28 companies, collectively owing $1,230,708,293.14, have failed to respond to public notices or honor invitations by the Committee. These companies include:

Addax Petroleum Exploration Nigeria Ltd

AITEO Group

All Grace Energy

Amalgamated Oil Company Nigeria Ltd

Total E&P Nigeria (OML 100, 102, 52 & 99)

Bilton Energy Ltd

Enageed Resources Ltd

Waltersmith Petroman Ltd

Conoil Plc

Continental Oil & Gas Company Ltd

Energia Ltd

First E&P Ltd

Frontier Oil Ltd

General Hydrocarbons Ltd

Green Energy International Ltd

Nigeria Agip Exploration Ltd (NAE)

Neconde Energy Ltd

Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) - OML 60, 61 & 63

Lekoil Oil and Gas Investments Ltd

Midwestern Oil and Gas Ltd

Millennium Oil and Gas Company Ltd

Oando Oil Ltd (OML 60, 61 & 62)

Heirs Holding

Pillar Oil Ltd

Platform Petroleum Ltd

Universal Energy Ltd / Sinpec

Sahara Field Production Ltd

Oriental Energy Resources Ltd

The Committee has granted these companies a final grace period of one week to submit relevant documentation and appear before the Committee. Failure to comply within this timeframe will result in strict legislative and regulatory sanctions to enforce accountability and ensure compliance.

Only two companies were found to have fully met their royalty obligations:

Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC)

Shell Nigeria Exploration & Production

The House Committee on Public Accounts has vowed to ensure full compliance with statutory royalty payments, in line with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The House of Representatives also reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing compliance and safeguarding public revenue, stating that all oil and gas firms must fulfill their statutory financial obligations to support national development.