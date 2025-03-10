Somalia: Somali Army's Infantry Commander Inspects Frontline Troops in Middle Shabelle

Mogadishu, Somalia — The commander of the Somali National Army's Ground Forces, Major General Sahal Abdullahi Omar, conducted an inspection of frontline defense positions in the Middle Shabelle region on Sunday, as part of efforts to intensify operations against the Al-Shabaab militant group.

The visit comes amid a sustained military campaign to dislodge the Al-Qaeda-linked insurgents, who have waged a deadly insurgency in Somalia for nearly two decades. Major General Omar met with troops and local allied forces, praising their resolve and readiness to confront the extremists.

"The courage and dedication of our soldiers on the frontlines are vital to liberating our nation from Al-Shabaab's grip," Omar said, speaking to troops during the holy month of Ramadan. "Your efforts are a beacon of hope for Somalia."

The commander later joined soldiers and officers for an Iftar meal, breaking the Ramadan fast together in a show of solidarity. He urged the forces to sustain their momentum in the fight to reclaim territory in Middle Shabelle, a strategic region that has long been a battleground between government troops and the militants.

Somali authorities have vowed to escalate operations against Al-Shabaab, which continues to stage attacks despite losing ground in recent years.

Sunday's inspection signals a renewed push to secure Middle Shabelle and other contested areas, as part of a broader national effort to dismantle the group's presence across the country.