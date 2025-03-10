Rwanda Achieves 96% Financial Inclusion for Women, Driven By Mobile Banking Growth

WHO
Integrating female genital schistosomiasis (FGS) to optimize women and girl's health in Africa
9 March 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jessica Agasaro

Access to Finance Rwanda (AFR) launched the Finscope Gender and Financial Inclusion Thematic Report on March 7, highlighting a significant increase in women's access to financial services--from 92% in 2020 to 96% in 2024.

The rise is largely driven by mobile money, which now reaches 73% of women, up from 55% in 2020. Despite this progress, challenges remain in women's use of more complex financial products, such as credit, insurance, and savings.

In addition, there is still a gap between rural and urban females in terms of using formal financial services with 95% of urban females use formal financial products or services, compared to 87% of rural females.

The launch event, held at the Kigali Marriott Hotel, was attended by key actors from Rwanda's financial sector, government institutions, development partners, civil society organizations, and gender advocacy groups.

The report provides valuable insights into gender disparities in financial service usage, contributing to Rwanda's ongoing efforts to enhance financial inclusion for women.

ALSO READ: Youth financial inclusion soars to 94%: Key insights from AFR report

Jean Bosco Iyacu, CEO of Access to Finance Rwanda, highlighted the country's progress in promoting women's financial inclusion, mentioning the upcoming launch of several additional thematic reports.

"We have made notable strides in promoting women's financial inclusion and economic empowerment in Rwanda. Soon, we will be launching thematic reports covering areas such as digital financial services, financial inclusion for refugees, MSMEs, financial inclusion in agriculture, and more," he said.

Iyacu emphasized the importance of evidence-based data in guiding interventions, encouraging continued efforts for women's financial inclusion to accelerate actions for gender equality in government.

Minister of Gender and Family Planning, Console Uwimana, underscored the significance of the Finscope 2034 Gender Financial Inclusion Thematic Report, noting that it reflects the challenges and opportunities faced by women in Rwanda.

She highlighted that access to financial services is crucial for women's economic empowerment, enabling them to manage finances, invest in businesses, and build wealth.

"It is not simply a collection of statistics; it's about your people, your challenges, and your opportunities. Financial inclusion is more than access; it is about ensuring that women can fully utilize financial services to close economic gaps and achieve long-term growth," she said.

Minister Uwimana also called for stronger partnerships between the government, financial institutions, and the private sector to foster gender-transformative financial solutions. She added that more must be done, including strengthening gender-responsive financial policies, improving financial literacy, and closing the digital divide, especially in rural areas.

ALSO READ: Access to Finance Rwanda launches Finscope 2024

Elisee Kamanzi, Head of Entrepreneurship & Enterprise Growth at MasterCard Foundation, recognized Rwanda's progress in women's financial inclusion, highlighting the role of technology in advancing inclusion, particularly "mobile banking as a strong tool for expanding the inclusion of young women and women in underserved communities."

"We recognize the positive progress, but we also know that where there is progress, there is always a gap, and we need to fill it. A few barriers remain, such as the need for appropriate policy actions to ensure equitable access for all," he stated.

Kamanzi also encourages collaboration between key players to leverage each other's knowledge to achieve full financial inclusion for all.

Valence Kimenyi, Director of Financial Sector Development and Inclusion at the National Bank of Rwanda, highlighted the progress made this year in narrowing the gender gap in financial inclusion, envisioning a future with zero gender gaps in financial access.

"There is no justification for a woman having less access to financial services than a man. Achieving this goal would require innovations, the delivery of innovations, and applying a gender lens to what we do," he said.

Finscope Survey is produced every four years since 2008 by Access to Finance Rwanda in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, the National Bank of Rwanda and the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda and covers a wide range of thematic areas of the financial sector.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.