Egypt: Prime Minister Meets With the Governor of the Central Bank to Follow Up On Several Issues

9 March 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister, met this evening at the government headquarters in the New Administrative Capital with Mr. Hassan Abdullah, Governor of the Central Bank, to follow up on several issues.

Mohamed Al-Homsani, the official spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, stated that the meeting between the Prime Minister and the Governor of the Central Bank addressed the updates regarding dollar inflows from various sources. In this context, it was confirmed that the country's foreign exchange reserves are available at very reassuring levels.

Al-Homsani added that it was emphasized during the meeting that the adequate provision of dollar resources has positively reflected on the availability of various essential goods for citizens, alongside providing production requirements for factories.

The official spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office indicated that the meeting confirmed the ongoing efforts to increase dollar revenues and the continued coordination between the government and the Central Bank to ensure the maintenance of a flexible and unified exchange rate for foreign currency.

In this context, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly expressed his gratitude to the Governor of the Central Bank for the efforts made during the past period and the continuous coordination regarding the provision of dollar needs, to ensure a reassuring stock of various goods, petroleum products, and production supplies for factories.

