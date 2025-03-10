South Africa: KwaZulu-Natal Bus Crash Death Toll Rises - South African News Briefs - March 10, 2025

10 March 2025
KwaZulu-Natal Bus Crash Death Toll Rises

The death toll from a bus crash on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast has risen to nine, with six women, one man, and a four-year-old toddler among the victims, reports IOL. The 82-seater bus, operated by Pontys Transport and carrying churchgoers, crashed on the N2 between Richards Bay and Shaka's Kraal. Preliminary reports from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) suggest a tire failure caused the driver to lose control, leading the bus to break through a crash barrier, plunge down an embankment, and overturn. Four people sustained serious injuries, 35 had minor injuries, and 12 escaped unharmed. The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Joshlin Smith Trial Enters Second Week

The trial into the disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith from Saldanha Bay, who went missing on 19 February 2024, entered its second week with a new witness set to testify, reports IOL. Joshlin's mother, Racquel 'Kelly' Smith, her boyfriend, and their friend, Steveno van Rhyn, face charges of human trafficking and kidnapping, while a fourth suspect, Laurentia Lombaard, has turned state witness. Key testimonies revealed inconsistencies in the accused's statements, with Constable Yanga Gongotha noting Kelly's apparent lack of concern for her missing daughter. Blood-stained items and a child's flip-flop were found in Smith's shack, raising further questions.  The search for Joshlin continues, with the community demanding justice and the truth.

Eskom Warns of Ongoing Maintenance Outages

Power utility Eskom has warned customers that planned maintenance outages will persist as part of preparations for the upcoming winter season, reports EWN. Despite suspending Stage 3 load shedding, the utility is working to restore 4,091 megawatts of generation capacity, having already recovered over 300 megawatts and replenished emergency reserves. Spokesperson Daphne Mokowena said that while baseload capacity remains constrained, structural improvements in the generation fleet have significantly reduced the likelihood of load shedding, with ongoing efforts to address challenges through the generation recovery plan.

