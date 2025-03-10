Nigeria: Lassa Fever - Nigeria Issues Public Advisory After UK Returnee Dies in Ondo

The agency reported that as of 2 March, Nigeria had recorded 535 confirmed cases and 98 deaths across 14 states in 2025.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has issued a new public advisory on Lassa fever following the death of a 31-year-old physician in Ondo State. The physician died a few days after returning from the United Kingdom.

In the advisory signed on 9 March by NCDC Director General, Jide Idris, the agency reported that as of 2 March, Nigeria had recorded 535 confirmed cases and 98 deaths across 14 states in 2025.

The NCDC noted that Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba and Ebonyi accounted for 91 per cent of infections.

According to the latest NCDC situation report on its website, at least 16 healthcare workers had been infected with Lassa fever as of 23 February.

Physician's case

According to NCDC, the deceased doctor travelled to the UK on 19 February and returned to Nigeria on 27 February.

After developing symptoms, he was admitted to a private health facility in Ondo State, where samples were taken on 28 February, but he passed away before his test result confirmed Lassa fever.

"Samples were taken late on Friday, 28 February on a suspicion of Lassa fever, but the patient unfortunately passed away in the early hours of Saturday, 1 March," NCDC stated. "The laboratory investigation returned a result was Lassa Fever positive on PCR on Tuesday, 4 March."

The disease control centre noted that the physician had travelled to Edo State to visit his fiancee, as well as family and friends, before returning to Ondo.

In compliance with the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005), NCDC said it has informed UK health authorities.

According to the BBC, UKHSA has placed some individuals under monitoring due to the physician's recent travel history.

UKHSA assured the public that Lassa fever does not spread easily between people and that the overall risk remains very low.

Ongoing response, international coordination

To enhance state and international level coordination of all control and management efforts, NCDC highlighted ongoing response efforts and international coordination.

It noted that the Ondo State Ministry of Health has bolstered control and management efforts through contact tracing and line listing of contacts of the confirmed case.

NCDC said it has also engaged Port Health Services to monitor individuals who were on the same flight as the deceased.

Lassa fever, prevention measures

Lassa fever is a viral hemorrhagic disease transmitted primarily through contact with infected rodents or contaminated food and household items.

It can also spread from person to person, particularly in healthcare settings with inadequate infection control measures.

According to NCDC, the natural reservoir for the virus is the multimammate rat (also known as the African rat). Other rodents can also act as carriers of the virus.

Symptoms of Lassa fever include fever, headache, general body weakness, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, chest pain, muscle pain, and sore throat. In severe cases, there could be bleeding from the eyes, nose, mouth, and other body openings

NCDC urged all Nigerians to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their communities.

It emphasised the importance of keeping homes clean and free of rodents, properly storing food in sealed containers, and maintaining personal hygiene by washing hands regularly.

The disease control centre called on healthcare workers to strictly adhere to infection prevention protocols, including the use of personal protective equipment and isolating confirmed cases.

"Preventing Lassa fever is a shared responsibility. Together, we can reduce the spread of this disease and save lives," it noted.

NCDC also advised the public to report suspected cases promptly to local Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers for immediate response and management.