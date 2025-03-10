South Africa: Here's How a Disabled Person Spent Their Grant

We spent time with 31-year-old Khanyo Mantshi from Khayelitsha who says his grant falls short of his needs

Khanyo Mantshi, 31, who has cerebral palsy, receives a disability grant of R2,600.

He says it is not enough to cover his living expenses.

After withdrawing his grant at Somerset Mall, he and his sister Okuhle spent over R1,000 on groceries but they had to leave out essentials like fruit and vegetables due to budget constraints.

High transport costs for frequent medical visits add to Mantshi's financial struggles.

He is calling for better job opportunities for people with disabilities to reduce their dependence on grants.

Last week, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) paid disability grants to over a million beneficiaries across the country. Among them was Khanyo Mantshi, 31, from Khayelitsha, Cape Town who relies on the grant to support himself and his family.

Born prematurely with cerebral palsy, Mantshi has been receiving the grant since 1998 when he was five-years old. He currently receives R2,600 monthly, slightly higher than the standard R2,190. The extra amount is a grant-in-aid to assist his sister and aunt who both serve as his primary carers.

Although he lives in Khayelitsha, Mantshi prefers to withdraw his grant and shop for groceries at Somerset Mall because it's safer. On Wednesday, his sister, Okuhle Mantshi, accompanied him to collect his grant. They travelled by Uber, costing R89 for a single trip.

Mantshi, who uses a wheelchair, explained that shopping and collecting his grant takes longer when he is alone. When Okuhle is with him, she helps him manage tasks like withdrawing money, paying bills, and grocery shopping.

Mantshi lives with five family members in a three-bedroom RDP house. They all depend on social grants. Okuhle is unemployed and receives the R370 Social Relief of Distress grant, while her 11-month-old child receives a child support grant of R530.

Mantshi's niece also receives the child support grant, while his mother and older brother both receive their own disability grants.

Shopping on a grant budget

At Somerset Mall, the pair headed straight to a Standard Bank ATM to withdraw funds. Okuhle then wheeled Mantshi through the mall to Pick 'n Pay where she grabbed a large trolley and an in-store catalogue with the month's specials. Mantshi then pushed himself in his wheelchair through the aisles while Okuhle packed items into the trolley.

Their shopping list had 12 items: a fruit combo, mixed vegetables, Amasi, cake mix, soap, fabric softener, chicken livers, mayonnaise, milk, juice and toilet paper. But some of the items on the list were not on promotion. In fruit and vegetable aisles, the siblings could not find fruit combos or frozen mixed vegetables within their price range.

Despite this setback, they managed to save thanks to Pick 'n Pay's Smart Shopper discounts. The original total of R1,365 dropped to R1,163, leaving Mantshi with just over R1,400 for other essentials for the rest of March.

The items they purchased included (prices reflect the discounts):

2 x Chicken in brine (R380)

1 x 2kg Amasi (R36.99)

1 x 2kg Sunlight 5-in1 Paradise Sensations Auto Washing Powder (R69.99)

2 x Fabric softener refills (R97.98)

1 x 750ml Sunlight dishwashing liquid (R29.99)

2 x 100ml Colgate Toothpaste 100ml (R44)

1 x 200g Purity Baby Cereal (R29.99)

2 x 1kg Snowflake Chocolate Easy Mix (R59.98)

1 x 900g Nestlé Lactogen (R169.99)

1 x 750g Nola Mayonnaise (R38.99)

1 x 700ml All Gold Tomato Sauce (R32.99)

1 x 500g Nestle Milo (R79.99)

1 x 4l Faircape Apple Juice (R59.99)

2 x 175g Dettol soap bars (R26)

5 x Plastic bags (R6)

After shopping, Okuhle booked an Uber Go for R82, as larger vehicles were too costly. A Ford Figo arrived to collect them. Okuhle first explained to the driver that Mantshi was in a wheelchair and asked if he was still willing to transport them. The driver agreed.

Okuhle then pushed Mantshi to the front passenger's side of the car. She assisted him with untying the wheelchair's straps. Mantshi, painfully, managed to pull himself out of the wheelchair and moved onto the car seat.

Meanwhile, Okuhle disassembled the wheelchair. The Uber driver helped her put the wheelchair in the boot and loaded the shopping bags next to her on the backseat.

Doctor's orders

Mantshi's doctors have recommended a diet rich in red meat, chicken, and vegetables to support his health. "If I don't eat properly, the medication I'm using won't work as it should," he explained. Unfortunately, budget limitations means he often has to leave essential fruits and vegetables off the shopping list. "The grants are not enough," said Okuhle.

Transport also places a strain on Mantshi's finances. He uses Uber to get to medical appointments at Tygerberg and Lentegeur hospitals, which can cost between R250 and R700 per month, depending on frequency. While Mantshi also uses HealthNET, a free transport service for medical appointments, availability is limited.

Uber's surge pricing during peak hours further worsens the financial burden. "If I have to go to the hospital for an emergency, I must be prepared to pay R500 for transport to and from the hospital, and it could go up to R800, depending on the vehicle size," he explained.

The household spends roughly R400 on electricity each month and uses a gas stove. But buying gas when it runs out costs an additional R165.

To supplement their income, Mantshi's mother sells muffins and chips to children and teachers at nearby schools. Her earnings range from R200 to R1,000 per month, depending on demand.

Meanwhile, Mantshi, who is also a member of the Disability Revolution Group, advocates for better job opportunities for people with disabilities. "I wish the government could look at this grant and provide disabled people with more ways to make money," he said.

"There are jobs like the Expanded Public Works Programme, but we cannot apply for them. If we had the chance to be recruited, we wouldn't suffer as we do now," he said.