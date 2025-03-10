South Africa Pays Tribute to Theatre Icon Athol Fugard

South African playwright, novelist, director, and actor Athol Fugard has passed away, leaving behind a profound artistic legacy.

He was 92.

It has been reported that Fugard passed away in his Stellenbosch home after a long illness.

His international works include Blood Knot (1961), Boesman and Lena (1969), Sizwe Banzi is Dead (1972), The Island (1972), Oscar-winning film Tsotsi (1980) and The Road to Mecca (1984).

He was awarded the Order of Ikhamanga (Silver) in 2004, and a theatre named after him was opened in Cape Town's District Six in 2010.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described him 'as an extraordinary storyteller in extraordinary times and the moral conscience of a generation.'

"Beyond the impressive body of work that he has left behind, Athol Fugard will be remembered for being an outlier amongst the millions of white South Africans who blithely turned a blind eye to the injustices being perpetrated in their name," said Ramaphosa.

Renowned South African actor and playwright John Kani paid tribute on X saying "I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend".

The provincial Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie , said: "It is a very sad day for South Africa. Athol Fugard was one of our country's greatest playwrights, who managed to capture everyday stories of people in our country in every play. He had a unique way of turning the pain of the past into a story of hope for the future. His contribution to the arts is immeasurable."

Premier Alan Winde said: "His penetrating, sharp wit has left an indelible mark on our shared cultural heritage, and his acute understanding of our country's political and cultural makeup is unmatched. He will be sorely missed. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. May his legacy live on in or theatres and beyond."

South African Sport, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie said: "South Africa has lost one of its greatest literary and theatrical icons, whose life and work shaped our nation."