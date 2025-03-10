South Africa: Department of Health Commemorates World Obesity Day

The Department of Health will observe World Obesity Day on Monday, 10 March 2025, to raise awareness about the global challenge of obesity and advocate for systemic changes that promote healthier lifestyles.

This year's World Obesity Day is celebrated under the theme: "Changing Systems, Healthier Lives," which emphasises a need to shift focus from individuals to the systems that influence people's health.

According to the department, previous responses to obesity have primarily focused on individual behaviours. However, this year, they are shifting their focus.

"This highlights the need for multi-sectoral interventions to address the root causes of obesity and improve health outcomes."

The department highlighted that being overweight and obesity are serious health issues in South Africa, significantly contributing to non-communicable diseases, and are associated with an increased risk of death and disability from these conditions.

According to the 2022 National Food and Nutrition Security Survey, nearly 50% of adults in South Africa are overweight or obese, with 68% of women and 38% of men affected.

In addition, almost 69% of obese adults reside in households that do not have enough food.

It is estimated that by the year 2025, one in four people will be living with obesity.

"It is time we turn our attention to creating supportive environments where people can have access to available healthy food and physical activity opportunities and to receive appropriate nutritional information to make decisions that will contribute to healthy eating habits and lifestyles," the statement read.

World Obesity Day is observed on March 4 every year to raise awareness about the causes and prevention of obesity in adults and children and to encourage action to address it.

The commemoration will take place at the Durban University of Technology in KwaZulu-Natal today.