Somalia Voices Support for South Sudan Amid Rising Political Tensions

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud expressed Somalia's "full solidarity" with the people of South Sudan on Sunday, as political tensions escalated in the neighboring country following the arrest of opposition leaders earlier this month.

In a press release detailing a phone call with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and Vice President Riek Machar, Mohamud said Somalia was "deeply concerned" about recent developments and urged dialogue to prevent further instability. "We will remain actively engaged in efforts aimed at securing a peaceful and stable future for their nation," he said.

The Somali leader emphasized the crisis's broader regional implications, stating, "South Sudan's stability is integral to the peace and security of our wider region." He assured Kiir and Machar that regional talks were underway to bolster South Sudan's stability and prosperity, adding, "As a region, we remain committed to supporting efforts that will lead to a peaceful resolution."

Tensions in South Sudan flared after security forces loyal to Kiir arrested two government ministers and several senior military officials linked to Machar, his longtime rival, earlier this month. The arrests followed violent clashes in the northern town of Nasir between national forces and the White Army militia, a group predominantly from Machar's ethnic Nuer community.

South Sudanese authorities have accused elements of Machar's faction of collaborating with the White Army, which allegedly attacked a military garrison near Nasir on Tuesday. Machar's party has denied the allegations.

Information Minister Michael Makuei said the arrests were lawful and stemmed from "conflicts with the law." The situation worsened on Friday when a United Nations helicopter attempting to evacuate soldiers from Nasir was shot down, killing a crew member and several soldiers. The incident has heightened concerns over the volatile security situation in the region.

South Sudan, which gained independence from Sudan in 2011 to become the world's youngest nation, plunged into civil war in 2013. A 2018 peace agreement between Kiir and Machar ended the worst of the fighting. Still, critical reforms--including the disarmament of armed groups and preparations for long-delayed elections--have stalled, fueling ongoing unrest.