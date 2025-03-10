Nigeria: Stop Tarnishing Abacha's Image Over June 12, Family Tells Babangida

10 March 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

The family of late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, has cautioned former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, against tarnishing Abacha's image over the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

In a statement on Sunday, Mohammed Abacha, speaking for the family, criticised Babangida's claim in his book, A Journey in Service, alleging that Abacha was responsible for annulling the election.

Describing the claim as false, the family stated, "Any attempt to shift this blame onto General Sani Abacha, who was a very senior military officer within the regime, is a deliberate distortion of historical facts. For years, various actors have attempted to rewrite the history of that critical period in Nigeria's democratic evolution."

They argued that Abacha was neither Head of State nor Commander-in-Chief at the time, stating, "The decision to annul the election was made under the administration of General Ibrahim Babangida, who, as the then Head of State, held absolute executive powers and was solely responsible for the actions of his government."

The family urged Nigerians to reject "revisionist narratives that seek to manipulate public perception for personal or political reasons."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.