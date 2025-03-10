Rwanda/Nigeria: Ahmed Musa - Win for Super Eagles in Rwanda Key in Nigeria's Quest to Qualify

Ilorin — Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa, has warned that Nigeria's clash with Rwanda on March 21 in Kigali is key to the country's qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be jointly hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada.

Musa who recently returned to the Nigerian senior national team spoke with reporters shortly after leading Kano Pillars to a 2-0 NPFL defeat against Kwara United at the Ilorin Stadium on Sunday evening.

The former Leicester City winger recalled that with the Super Eagles fifth in their Group C standing with South Africa, Rwanda and Benin Republic in the lead on seven points each respectively, Nigeria need to win in Kigali to stand any chance to fight for the lone ticket available for the winner of the group.

"The important game is Rwanda. If we can get the three points from that match it's going to be a turning point for us.

"But it is not just a job for the Super Eagles alone. Every Nigerian must be involved because we need their support," observed the most capped Nigerian player to date.

While admitting that the Super Eagles were in a very difficult situation with their placement in the group with just three points, Musa stressed that "yes the Super Eagles are in a very difficult situation right now but we believe in our selves that we can still scale through.

"Super Eagles cannot afford to be absent from the 2026 World Cup after we missed Qatar 2022. It is going to be a big disaster for Nigerian players not to be at the World Cup," reasoned Musa who is Nigeria's player with most goals at the World Cup.

Musa is one of the 39 players that Head Coach Eric Sekou Chelle has called to camp with the final 23-man squad expected to emerge on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles on just three points are fifth in the Group C log behind Rwanda, South Africa, Benin Republic all on seven points while Lesotho are fourth on five points. Zimbabwe on two points are last in the group standing.

Nigeria will play Amavubi of Rwanda in Kigali on Friday, 21st March before taking on Zimbabwe's Warriors at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo four days later.

Wins for Eagles in the two games this March will earn the Super Eagles hefty six points while expecting the front runners to drop points.