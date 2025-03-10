Nigeria: Kaduna Pays N97m Counterpart Funding for Bus Transit Project

The Director General of the Kaduna State Transport Regulatory Authority (KADSTRA), Engineer Inuwa Ibrahim has disclosed that the government has released N97 million as counterpart funding for the Kaduna Bus Rapid Transit Project (KBRT), which will kickstart soon to ease mobility.

He further disclosed that the state has allocated N699 million in the 2025 budget to accelerate the execution of KBRT.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, he said, "In the 2025 budget, Governor Uba Sani has made a budgetary provision of N30 billion, with N5 billion set aside as part of the counterpart funding, reinforcing the commitment of his administration to seeing the project through to completion."

While expressing the commitment of Governor Uba Sani to modernising urban transport in the state, he noted that the project is a cornerstone of the Governor Uba Sani's urban mobility agenda, designed to modernise public transportation, decongest city roads, and enhance the overall quality of life for the residents.

He explained that the "Transformative project will introduce a 24-km dedicated transit corridor from Kawo Bridge to Sabon Tasha, with well-structured bus stations and shelters strategically placed along the route.

"More than just an infrastructural development, KBRT represents a shift towards a modern, efficient, and environmentally friendly transportation system that will enhance mobility, stimulate economic growth, and create job opportunities for Kaduna residents," he added.