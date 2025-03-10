Africa: Nigerian Military Ranked 31st Globally, 3rd in Africa

10 March 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

The Nigerian military is ranked 31st in the global firepower index in 2025 and third in Africa.

This marked an improvement in Nigeria's ranking from the previous year, 2024 when it was ranked 39th in global firepower.

The 2025 global firepower review considered 145 world powers(nations) with a perfect index of 0.0000.

The report indicates that the USA maintained the number one position in global power strength with a 0.744 index, Russia came second with 0.0788, and China third with a 0.0788 index.

According to the report, India and South Korea were ranked fourth and fifth in terms of global power strength.

However, Nigeria was ranked 31st with a 0.5771 index, gaining seven steps from its 39th position in 2024.

The report also ranked countries by their combat tank fleet (land forces), where Nigerian Army stood at 39th position.

According to the report, Egypt and Algeria topped the African chart with the 6th and 11th positions, respectively, on the global stage.

On the global scale, China's leads, followed by Russia and USA, came 3rd.

Furthermore, in the African Military firepower ranking, Egypt came first with a 0.3427 power index, Algeria came second with a 0.3589 index, Nigeria came third with a 0.5771 index, South Africa came fourth with a 0.6889 index, and the Benin Republic came 38th with a 4.3156 ranking among the 38 African countries ranked.

The report also ranked the Nigerian Air Force (airpower) 54th globally and the Nigerian Navy 23rd.

