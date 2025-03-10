Nigeria: Senator Adeola Rolls Out Free Health Programme for Constituents

10 March 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Elijah Samson

In a major healthcare intervention, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Ogun West) has launched the second edition of his 4-Day Free Health Outreach Programme. The programme aims to provide essential medical services to over 10,000 constituents across the five local government areas (LGAs) of the Ogun West Senatorial District.

In a statement issued to journalists yesterday in Abuja by Chief Kayode Odunaro, media adviser to Senator Adeola, the programme is scheduled to run from Tuesday, March 11, to Friday, March 14, 2025. It will take place at four venues in each LGA--Yewa South, Yewa North, Ado-Odo Ota, Ipokia, and Imeko Afon--ensuring widespread access to free medical services.

Speaking on implementing the initiative, Senator Adeola outlined the key services to be offered, which include: "Free medical consultations, blood pressure screening, malaria treatment with free drugs, eye screening and free prescription glasses, health education and counselling."

Additionally, he said the programme would provide free medications for conditions such as anaemia, hypertension, diabetes, arthritis, and pain management for six months.

Senator Adeola urged all constituents to take advantage of the initiative, emphasising its importance in bringing healthcare closer to the people.

"This health outreach programme is designed to provide quality healthcare as a dividend of democracy beyond infrastructure and empowerment.

"Good health is essential for citizens to enjoy other benefits of governance. While I have facilitated healthcare infrastructure, such as primary healthcare centres (PHCs), intensive care units (ICUs), ambulances, and hospital drugs, these facilities must be complemented with direct services to the people," he stated.

The free health programme reinforces Senator Adeola's commitment to improving the well-being of his constituents, ensuring that accessible and quality healthcare reaches those in need.

