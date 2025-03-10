Kenya: Several Arrested As Police Disperse Rowdy Youths Blocking Roads in Roysambu Over Ruto's Sh20mn Church Donation

Nairobi — Police have arrested several youths after engaging in protests against President William Ruto's recent Sh20 million donation to the Jesus Winner Ministry.

The protests, which were sparked by widespread discontent over the president's contributions to churches, led to disruptions in the area as demonstrators blocked roads and set bonfires along the Roysambu interchange.

Police quickly moved in to disperse the crowd, resulting in clashes with protesters.

Videos circulating on social media showed the heated confrontation, with fire raging on the streets and the sound of teargas canisters in the background as officers attempted to control the situation.

The protests erupted following Ruto's donation of Sh20 million to the Jesus Winner Ministry last Sunday which some youths see as a misallocation of public funds.

The youths contend that the government should prioritize national issues, such as the controversial Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), rather than channeling large sums of money to religious organizations.

The protests are part of a broader wave of dissent among the youth, who have raised concerns about what they perceive as the government's neglect of pressing socio-economic issues.

Earlier, President Ruto responded to the criticism surrounding his contributions to the church, defending his actions.

Speaking at a church service in his Eldoret backyard, Ruto said that his donations were aimed at addressing the country's moral decay.

He emphasized that Kenya needed to return to God to combat the issues facing the nation, stating, "Kenya must know God so that we shame the people who are telling us that we cannot associate with the church."

He further asserted that those opposed to his church contributions did not have the country's best interests at heart, claiming they were impeding progress.

Ruto declared, reaffirming his commitment to supporting religious institutions in their role to counter what he described as the moral breakdown of the country.

The unrest in Roysambu is the latest incident in a growing youth-led movement that has increasingly targeted religious gatherings linked to political leaders.

In a show of digital activism, protesters reportedly flooded the phone lines of Pastor Edward Mwai of Jesus Winner Ministry with calls and messages, urging him to reconsider the president's donation.

This incident follows a similar situation in June last year, when First Lady Rachael Ruto had to cancel a planned church fundraiser after warnings from youth-led movements who accused political leaders of using churches to deflect public scrutiny and dodge accountability.