Nigeria: Osimhen, Lookman Shine As Nigerian Stars Deliver Crucial Goals Across Europe

As the countdown to Nigeria's must-win 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe continues, Super Eagles stars are making headlines with standout performances for their respective clubs across Europe.

Leading the charge were Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, who delivered decisive goals over the weekend, reinforcing their fine form ahead of international duty.

Osimhen powers Galatasaray closer to title

Victor Osimhen played a pivotal role in Galatasaray's 2-1 victory over Alanyaspor at the GAIN Park Stadium on Sunday, scoring the match-winning goal with a powerful header in the 62nd minute.

The 26-year-old striker, who was substituted for Ahmed Kutucu in the 90th minute, has now tallied 22 goals and five assists in 29 appearances across all competitions this season.

His contributions have been instrumental in Galatasaray's quest for a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.

With this win, Galatasaray extended their lead at the top of the table to seven points ahead of second-placed Fenerbahce, who have a game in hand.

Lookman stars in Atalanta's demolition of Juventus

Ademola Lookman also found the net as Atalanta dismantled Juventus 4-0 away from home in Sunday's Serie A encounter.

The Nigerian striker sealed the victory with Atalanta's fourth goal in the 77th minute.

Lookman capitalised on a Juventus mistake in midfield, surged toward goal, and struck a shot that deflected slightly off a defender before finding the back of the net.

Goals from Mateo Retegui (penalty, 29'), Marten de Roon (46'), and former Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta has seen Atalanta coasting to victory before Lookman put the final nail on Juventus' coffin.

Currently third in Serie A with 58 points, Atalanta sit just three points behind league leaders Inter Milan.

Lookman, who has been in sensational form, has now scored four goals in his last four games.

His season tally stands at 13 goals and five assists in 22 league matches, surpassing last season's total of 11 goals in 31 games.

Sadiq and Ejuke find the bet in Spain

In La Liga, Umar Sadiq continued his scoring spree, netting the decisive goal in Valencia's 2-1 home win over Real Valladolid at the Estadio de Mestalla on Saturday night.

The Nigerian forward has been clinical, scoring four goals from his last four shots on target in La Liga since February 1.

No other player in the competition has matched his 100% conversion rate over this period.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles winger Chidera Ejuke was the hero for Sevilla, scoring the only goal in their hard-fought 1-0 victory against Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena.

Elsewhere, Chrisantus Uche played a key role in Getafe's triumph over Atletico Madrid, securing another crucial win for Nigerian players in Spain's top flight.

Super Eagles set for crucial World Cup Qualifiers

With their European-based stars in top form, Nigeria will look to carry this momentum into their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The Super Eagles face group leaders Rwanda in Kigali on Friday, 21 March, before returning home to battle Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on 25 March.

As the race for a World Cup spot intensifies, Nigeria's key players are proving they are ready to deliver when it matters most.