Uganda: Benjamin Agaba Is Dead

Kampala — Benjamin Agaba, who set himself on fire outside Parliament, has succumbed to burn injuries at Kiruddu Referral Hospital. Agaba doused himself in petrol and set himself ablaze near the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs on Parliamentary Avenue on February 26.

He was rushed to Mulago Referral Hospital before being transferred to Kiruddu Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday evening. Before the incident, Agaba told friends about his frustration and financial struggles. He had reportedly sought financial assistance from the NRM Secretariat and other government offices but was unsuccessful.

A former supporter of the National Unity Platform (NUP) in 2021, Agaba later switched allegiance to the National Resistance Movement (NRM), a decision that reportedly had severe consequences. His former colleagues, angered by his defection, allegedly attacked his home, leaving him injured, and his father's house burned down.

His father, a resident of Gomba District, had cautioned him against political involvement and, following the fallout, reportedly disowned him. One of Agaba's close friends, who preferred anonymity, said he had composed songs for President Museveni's campaigns, hoping for recognition or financial support from the NRM.

However, his efforts were unsuccessful. "Benjamin has passed away, it's true, and his wife has informed me. All I can say is that this government is full of hypocrisy. He composed songs for Museveni's campaign, requesting only 3 million for his work, but they refused. Now, they will send 5 million to his family for his burial expenses. May his soul rest in peace," his friend said.

Last week, Emmanuel Dombo, the NRM's Director of Communication, acknowledged that Agaba might not have received the support he sought because he did not meet the right people at the secretariat. He assured him that the party was following up on his case. "We will expedite medical assistance for Benjamin Agaba. Once he recovers, we will invite him to share his concerns with us. We receive numerous support requests daily, and sometimes, our secretariat's resources are stretched thin. But in this case, I can assure you we shall follow up," Dombo said.