Liberia: We Support Dr. Marpayan's Call for Discipline At UL

editorial

The Liberian Investigator Newspaper fully endorses and supports the ambitious and commendable objectives outlined by Dr. Layli Marpayan, the new President of the University of Liberia, as she prepares to courageously tackle persistent indiscipline and student hooliganism on campus.

Dr. Marpayan's vision for transforming Liberia's premier institution of higher learning into one that meets regional and international standards is a necessary step toward revitalizing education and fostering a culture of excellence and accountability. Her recent consultations with students demonstrate a commendable openness to dialogue, underscoring her belief that students should not only be heard but also play active roles in resolving challenges they face.

We fully agree with Dr. Marpayan's assertion that discipline is foundational to any functioning academic institution. Without discipline, chaos thrives, hindering not only the academic growth of students but also tarnishing the reputation of the university. The historical lack of enforcement of disciplinary measures has indeed emboldened certain elements to act irresponsibly, disrupting the learning environment and causing damage to university property.

Moreover, Dr. Marpayan's decision to actively enforce the existing student handbook and introduce clear consequences for misconduct sends a strong message that indiscipline will no longer be tolerated. This is not punitive; rather, it is corrective and necessary to safeguard the institution's integrity and the welfare of the student community.

Her approach, emphasizing discipline out of love and viewing herself as a nurturing parent, embodies the responsible leadership needed at this critical juncture. By quoting revolutionary icon Ernesto Che Guevara, she reminds students that true revolutionary actions are guided by love and constructive purpose, not by chaos or disorder.

The commitment to addressing practical student concerns--such as the reopening of the add-and-drop system through departmental structures and urgently improving sanitary conditions--further proves her sincerity and responsiveness. The planned shift to a trimester academic system demonstrates forward-thinking, aiming to alleviate prolonged academic journeys that have historically frustrated students.

We at The Liberian Investigator recognize that meaningful change at the University of Liberia requires cooperation from all stakeholders. Therefore, we urge the students to view themselves as partners and protagonists working constructively alongside Dr. Marpayan's administration. Continuous confrontation will only stagnate progress, whereas collaboration will lead to collective success.

Dr. Marpayan is right: stability, academic excellence, and discipline are essential to attract investment, support, and recognition from partners globally. The administration's pledge to engage students directly and transparently should be met with equal sincerity and support from the student body.

Ultimately, Dr. Marpayan's vision for the University of Liberia can only succeed if students rise above divisive politics and embrace unity, cooperation, and responsibility. We stand in firm support of this renewed effort toward discipline and excellence, confident that with Dr. Marpayan's leadership and students' collaboration, the University of Liberia will achieve its full potential.