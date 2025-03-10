Liberia: House Hosts Ghanaian, S/Leonean MPs in Reconciliatory Retreat

Members of the House of Representatives are expected to host Members of Parliaments from Ghana and Sierra Leone in a three-day Reconciliatory Retreat at Farmington in Margibi County.

The Retreat in Liberia is a fulfillment of House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon's pronouncement made earlier this year to reconcile Members of the House following intense internal wrangling among Members of the House of Representatives.

The Retreat is from March 13 to March 15, 2025.

As with their counterparts in Liberia, Members of the Ghanaian and Sierra Leonean Parliaments removed their respective Speakers at the close of 2024.

According to a dispatch from the office of Speaker Koon, the MPs from the two sister Countries will join their Liberian Counterparts to discuss relevant issues in a bid to reconcile the members and chart a new course for the forward match of their respective Parliaments.

Since being elected as Speaker of the House of Representatives, Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon has attempted to institute reforms aimed at rebranding the House that was recently divided during the scuffle.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Richard Nagbe Koon, says it "would like to state clearly that at no time did the Honorable Speaker visit President Joseph Boakai and was given an ultimatum to resolve the 'impasse' at the Legislature, as was published on several social media platforms."

It continues: "This baseless allegation should not be taken seriously by the conscious Public who understands the doctrine of separation of powers, that the Executive cannot meddle in the Politics of the Legislature. The House of Representatives is a body doing the work of the Liberian people.

"The Office of the Speaker urges those misleading the public to seek the truth before running to the press."