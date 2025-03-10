Liberia: Moye, Jones Breaks Ground for Multipurpose Youth Center

10 March 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Patrick S. Tokpah

Bong County Senator Prince Kermue Moye and Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Bill McGill Jones, have conducted a groundbreaking ceremony for a multipurpose youth center in Sergeant Kollie Town (SKT), Bong County.

Minister Jones emphasized the project's focus on development initiatives over politics and praised the cooperation of SKT residents.

As a native of SKT, Jones said the hall will provide a comfortable seating capacity for the town's inhabitants and adjacent communities.

He called on denizens of SKT and Bong County at Large not to politicize the Multipurpose Hall gesture and said the erection of the Hall is not meant for political benefits.

Addressing the gathering, Senator Moye commended the community's support for the project and reaffirmed his commitment to working with officials for Bong County's development.

The Bong County Senator further called on citizens of the County not to politicize his kind gesture to the people of Sergeant Kollie Town.

The Bong County Senator vowed to remain committed to serving the people of Bong County, adding that President Joseph Nuyma Boakai Sr ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID) will succeed.

Anthony Kollie, youth president of SKT, lauded Moye and Jones for the multipurpose center project, describing the initiative as a dream come true.

In a related development, Senator Moye and his wife Nancy used the occasion to donate 1.5 Million Liberian dollars to local marketers in SKT.

The duo said the money is intended to empower the local marketers in the County.

The local marketers lauded the Bong County Senator and his wife for the donation, noting that the money donated will help boost their businesses.

Meanwhile, when completed the Multipurpose Hall will contain a Cafeteria, two conference halls, and three offices.

After more than 50 years, residents of Sergeant Kollie Town are expected to benefit from a modern Multipurpose Town Hall in the central region of Liberia.

The ceremony was attended by several Ministers and Directors of various Ministries and agencies who come from Bong County.

