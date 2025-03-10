Kenya: Teenagers Shake Up Eligue1tour Qualifiers Round in Nairobi

NAIROBI — Teenage gamers, Collo-Gamer and Prorate, emerged victorious at qualifying rounds for the eLigue1Tour esports tournament at the BBS Mall in Eastleigh, over the weekend.

The two top the competition, which brought together 726 players.

Collo-Gamer was ecstatic about his win and dedicated it to teammates.

"I have worked so hard for this. I am just happy to be in the grand finals. My coach told me that I can do it and my teammates also supported me all through. I will give it my all to bring the trophy home," Collo-Gamer said.

On his part, Prorate was happy to have performed beyond expectations.

"I have never played this well before. There was something today inside me that just clicked. I believe if I turn up with the same levels at the finale, the title will be mine," he said.

They will join established players including Eric Demon, the current titleholder, and Harry Kappa, a three-time finalist, in the national finals.

Other finalists include Jojo Depay, Sam Carter, Haruun, and Deto.

In the female exhibition category, Lil Teekz, a 14-year-old competitor, achieved the highest ranking, followed by Bernice Burn, Tabby Gamer, and Shirley Tinto.

She was equally glad about the outcome, promising more to come from her in the final.

"It is a very positive thing for girls to be given a chance to compete. I cannot wait to show the whole nation what I am capable of. I just pray to God for victory on that day," the winner said.

The four shall battle for glory at the grand finale.

Speaking at the same time, Esports Kenya federation president Ronny Lusigi expressed delight at the growth of the game.

He further exuded confidence that the national finals will be a spectacle to behold.

"I would like to say a big congratulations to all the players who turned up today. We had players from all the corners of the country and that signifies just how big esports is growing. We shall put up a proper spectacle for the grand finale and we invite you all to attend," Lusigi said.

The ultimate prize at the national finals will be a trip to France, sponsored by Ligue1 Mc Donalds.